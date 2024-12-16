Interior Ministry identifies 8 security concerns for the festive season

As the festive season kicks off, the Ministry of Interior and National Administration has urged citizens to remain vigilant against rising security threats during the holiday period.

In a statement shared on their official platforms, the Ministry outlined key areas requiring increased public attention and cooperation.

Petty offences in public spaces

The Ministry has noted an increase in petty offences such as pickpocketing and muggings in crowded areas such as shopping malls, markets, and public transport termini.

With the surge in human traffic during this period, citizens are advised to exercise caution and remain aware of their surroundings to prevent falling victim to petty criminals.

Drug distribution and illicit alcohol

Authorities have also raised concerns about drug distribution and illicit brew production, particularly in rural and informal settlements.

The Ministry stressed that these illegal activities pose significant health and safety risks, and enforcement agencies are working to dismantle such networks during the festive season.

Exploitation of vulnerable children and gender-based violence

One of the key issues highlighted is the exploitation of vulnerable groups.

Families and communities are encouraged to report suspicious activities to local authorities to safeguard victims and prevent further incidents.

Home burglaries and car break-ins

With many families travelling upcountry, unattended homes are becoming prime targets for burglars.

Citizens are urged to take precautions such as securing their homes, avoiding leaving valuables in vehicles, and informing trusted neighbours when travelling.

Traffic violations and road safety

Traffic violations remain a recurring concern during the holidays, with incidents of drunk driving, overloading, and speeding public transport vehicles escalating road fatalities.

The Ministry has warned both private motorists and public service vehicle operators to adhere to traffic laws to ensure safety for all road users.

Counterfeit goods and cybercrime

The festive season is often characterised by a spike in counterfeit goods and cybercrime. Unsuspecting buyers are being targeted with fake promotions and counterfeit products the Ministry revealed.

Shoppers are advised to remain cautious when engaging in online transactions or purchasing items from unverified sellers.

Noise violations and public nuisance

Another highlighted issue is noise pollution, particularly from public events, music, and fireworks.

The Ministry noted that noise violations tend to pose a public nuisance and encouraged organisers of events to comply with legal noise limits.

Border security and terrorism threats

Border counties remain a priority for security agencies, with the Ministry noting heightened surveillance due to ongoing terrorism threats.

Close security monitoring is in place to deter any potential security breaches at the country’s borders.

Public cooperation essential

The Ministry of Interior has called on the public to remain vigilant, cooperate with authorities, and report any suspicious activities to ensure a safe festive season.