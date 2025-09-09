An invitation to State House, a medal, a handshake from the President, and a mention in the Kenya Gazette.

For dozens of Kenyans each Jamhuri Day, this is the pinnacle of civilian recognition.

Being bestowed with a presidential award is the highest honour a citizen can receive.

But what does it mean to be awarded the Order of the Golden Heart, the Order of the Burning Spear, the Order of the Grand Warrior, or to receive the Head of State's Commendation?

The hierarchy of Orders

Presidential awards are granted under the authority of the National Honours Act of 2013.

President William Ruto confers the Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart on His Highness the Aga Khan V, Prince Rahim

This law establishes the legal and procedural framework for recognizing citizens who have demonstrated outstanding service, patriotism, heroism, or leadership.

The awards are structured in a clear order of precedence, signifying their level of prestige.

The Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya

This is the highest and most distinguished order in the country.

It is awarded for exceptional and exemplary contributions to the nation.

Uhuru awards Eliud Kipchoge with the Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart

While the top tier is often reserved for visiting heads of state and is held by the Kenyan President as the Grand Master, distinguished civilians have been admitted into its lower classes.

The order is divided into three subclasses:

Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart (C.G.H.): The highest class. Notable civilian recipients include His Highness the Aga Khan , recognized for his extensive contributions to Kenya's development through the Aga Khan Development Network.

Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart (E.G.H.): This is the highest honour a civilian can typically receive. World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge was awarded the E.G.H. by President Uhuru Kenyatta after becoming the first human to run a marathon in under two hours.

Moran of the Order of the Golden Heart (M.G.H.): The third class in this order.

The Order of the Burning Spear

This is the second-highest honour and is awarded to civilians who have demonstrated outstanding merit and distinguished service in their respective fields, including public service, academia, the arts, and sports.

Mathare Youth Sports Association founder Bob Munro being conferred with the Elder of the Order of the Burning Spear (EBS) by President William Ruto

Its subclasses mirror the senior order:

Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (C.B.S.)

Elder of the Order of the Burning Spear (E.B.S.)

Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear (M.B.S.): This honour is widely conferred. For instance, the late Professor Wangari Maathai, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate , was a holder of this award for her environmental conservation work. Prominent journalists and media personalities have also been recipients for their contributions to public discourse.

The Order of the Grand Warrior of Kenya (O.G.W.)

This award is conferred upon individuals in recognition of their selfless and dedicated service to the nation.

Sarah Hassan shows off her OGW medal awarded by President William Ruto during a luncheon at State House, Nairobi

It often honours those who have gone beyond their ordinary duties in a remarkable way.

A poignant example is the late Salah Farah, a teacher who posthumously received the O.G.W. for his heroic act of shielding Christians during a terrorist attack in Mandera.

Head of State's Commendation (H.S.C.)

The Head of State's Commendation, which has both a military and a civilian division, is awarded for commendable service to the country.

Judicial Communications Officer, Zakheem Rajan, receives the HSC award from President William Ruto through Chief Justice Martha Koome

It is a significant honour that recognizes individuals from all walks of life, including community organisers, entrepreneurs, and public servants who have made a notable impact.

What changes for a recipient?

A common question among Kenyans is what tangible benefits come with these prestigious awards.

Kate Actress displays her Order of the Grand Warrior award

Does life change for a civilian recipient beyond the honour itself?

The straightforward answer is that there are no financial rewards, allowances, or special privileges legally attached to receiving a national honour.

The National Honours Act, 2013, which governs these awards, does not prescribe any specific benefits for recipients.

The primary changes for a recipient are:

The honour of recognition: The foremost benefit is the formal public recognition from the Head of State for outstanding contributions, which serves as a permanent mark of national esteem.

Post-nominal Letters: Recipients earn the right to use designated initials after their name (e.g., John Doe, E.G.H.), signifying their status as a national honouree in formal contexts.

Order of precedence: The award places an individual in the national order of precedence, a mark of distinction that is largely ceremonial for a private citizen but remains subject to protocol at state functions. It does not, for example, grant them the right to a diplomatic passport or a state funeral, though such honours may be granted separately.

Inspiration and stature: The award significantly elevates a recipient's public and professional profile, acting as an authoritative endorsement that can open doors to new opportunities and partnerships.

A symbol of national gratitude

While presidential awards may not come with a monetary prize, their significance lies in their symbolic value.

They are the nation's ultimate way of saying "thank you" to its most exceptional citizens.

A presidential award is more than just a personal accolade; it is an entry into the annals of Kenyan history.