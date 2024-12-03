KU hospital acting CEO sacked & board chair resigns in new leadership changes

President William Ruto has accepted the resignation of Professor Olive Mugenda as the Chairperson of the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral, and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) Board, with immediate effect.

The announcement was made on December 3, 2024, in a press release issued by the State House Spokesperson, Hussein Mohamed.

The president expressed his gratitude for Professor Mugenda’s significant contributions to the growth and development of KUTRRH during her tenure.

Her resignation marks a pivotal moment as the government takes steps to restore stability and enhance governance at the hospital.

Board Disbandment and Reconstitution

In the wake of Professor Mugenda’s resignation, the KUTRRH board has been disbanded with immediate effect.

According to the statement, the process of reconstituting the board has already begun to ensure effective oversight and operational continuity.

Leadership Changes at KUTRRH

In line with directives from the Cabinet Secretary for Health Deborah Barasa, several leadership adjustments have been made:

CEO on Indefinite Leave - Ahmed Dagane, the CEO of KUTRRH, has been directed to proceed on indefinite leave as part of the ongoing restructuring process.

Appointment of Acting CEO- Dr. Zainab Gura has been appointed as the Acting CEO of KUTRRH to oversee its operations during this transitional phase.

Isaac Kamau Relieved of Duties - Isaac Kamau, who had recently been appointed as Acting CEO by the now-dissolved board, has been released from his duties.

He has been directed to report to the Ministry of Health headquarters for further instructions.

These changes highlight the government’s efforts to address any underlying challenges at KUTRRH and ensure the hospital remains a pillar of healthcare delivery in Kenya.

Staff Protests and Strikes

On December 2, 2024, KUTRRH medical staff initiated protests over deteriorating working conditions. Their grievances include poor work environments, instances of sexual harassment, and inadequate compensation for overtime and risk allowances.

The strike escalated as employees halted operations, leading to a complete shutdown of services.

The striking workers presented ten specific demands, including the removal of Professor Olive Mugenda, the hospital's board chair, citing alleged mismanagement.

Additionally, they called for a review of job grades and a reduction in monthly working hours from 180 to 160, in line with the hospital's Level 6 designation.

The strike has left hundreds of patients stranded, with critical cases going unattended. Families of affected individuals have voiced their distress, highlighting the devastating human cost of the industrial action.

Scheduled surgeries and other essential medical procedures have been delayed, exacerbating the situation for those requiring immediate care.

Leadership instability has further fueled the unrest. The recent suspension of the hospital’s CEO, Ahmed Dagane, raised concerns among staff, who demanded his reinstatement.

They also questioned the qualifications of Dr. Isaac Kamau who was appointed as acting CEO amidst the crisis