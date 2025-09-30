Lessons from Kenya’s resisted but successful policies & innovations

There have been successful policies and innovations in Kenya that were initially met with resistance but later became essential to daily life.

The Michuki rules were once feared by matatu operators but today are credited with restoring order on the roads.



The analogue-to-digital TV migration was heavily criticised, yet it opened doors for clearer broadcasting and more local content.

The plastic bag ban was labelled inconvenient, but now it is a point of national pride in environmental protection.

But it’s not just government policies. Even private sector innovations like mobile money were initially met with scepticism, with many doubting whether sending money through a phone could ever be safe.



Today it is arguably Kenya’s biggest innovation in fintech.

On the flip side, other ambitious projects have failed to take root. The laptops-for-every-child programme fizzled out, the Galana-Kulalu irrigation project became a white elephant, and the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system remains just a propasal.

Class one pupils with their laptops at one of the primary schools in Kenya.

So what separates the ideas that thrive from those that flop? Looking back, here are some lessons:

1. Public participation and awareness

One of the strongest indicators of success is how well people are prepared for the change.



Policies such as the ban on plastic bags, introduced in 2017, worked because the government invested in public sensitisation.

Businesses, and environmental groups were roped in to inform citizens about alternatives like reusable bags and woven baskets.

There was initial resistance especially on how then businesses which relied on these plastic bags would operate.

Over time, awareness campaigns and enforcement helped normalise the shift.

2. Clear and visible benefits seen by consumers

Kenyans adapt quickly when they can see direct value in a policy or service. The launch of eCitizen, for instance, transformed how people accessed government services.

eCitizen logo

Instead of waking up in the dark to queue for a driver’s licence or a birth certificate, citizens could now apply and pay online from the comfort of their homes.

Mobile money transfer offers an even more powerful example, at first dismissed by many as insecure or unnecessary, it grew to become the backbone of daily transactions because people experienced its convenience first-hand.

It enabled families to send money instantly across the country, saving time and costs. In contrast, projects like the laptops-for-every-child programme failed because the benefits were neither immediate nor practical.

Many schools lacked electricity connection, internet, or trained teachers to make use of the devices. Parents and teachers therefore saw little value, and the policy collapsed under its own weight

3. Firm enforcement and political will

Policies work when the government shows it is serious. The late John Michuki’s reforms in the public transport sector stand as one of the clearest examples.

Kenyan matatu conductors

Despite initial resistance from matatu owners and drivers, consistent enforcement of seatbelt rules, speed governors, and licensing requirements reshaped the transport sector.

Compare this to the Galana-Kulalu irrigation project, launched with the promise of securing Kenya’s food future.

The government failed to follow through with strict oversight, leading to mismanagement and corruption. Without firm political will and accountability, even the most promising ideas crumble.

4. Cultural shifts take time

Finally, resistance often melts away once people adjust. The transition to digital TV at first drew outrage as households scrambled to buy set-top boxes, with many calling it a plot to benefit a few companies.

Today, most Kenyans would never trade back digital broadcasting improved picture quality, expanded channels, and opened doors other businesses.

A photo of Nairobians walking

In the private sector, there are examples which equally show how patience pays off, what was once seen as a risky experiment is now part of Kenya’s identity.

