Nairobi makeover: Job opportunities emerging in city's construction boom

Nairobi is witnessing a boom in infrastructure projects. The city has become a hub of construction activity, with projects ranging from sports facilities to transport networks. Nyayo Stadium and Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, are undergoing renovations in preparation for upcoming continental tournaments, including the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2027 . Roadworks such as the Kenyatta Avenue Viaduct, the Haile Selassie underground corridor and several other road constructions are also advancing, aimed at easing Nairobi’s chronic congestion.

The revival of these projects has created significant employment opportunities. At stadium sites, thousands of young people have been recruited for construction, welding, masonry, and painting. Additionally, it has facilitated skill transfer as local workers collaborate with experienced engineers and contractors, benefiting from modern construction techniques. “I was used to road construction projects, but now I know a lot about building a stadium,” one of the workers involved in the projects said in a recent status update. Road and interchange projects have also drawn large numbers of workers, many of them from neighbourhoods close to the sites.

President William Ruto interacting with workers at Talanta Stadium

Contractors say that thousands of jobs have been generated directly, while suppliers of cement, steel, timber, and protective equipment benefit from steady orders.

Fatuma Jama, a contractor working with the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), says she had a wage bill of about Sh400,000 per month, which goes to her team.

The economic impact extends into surrounding areas. Food vendors, small shops, and transport operators report higher daily business from workers spending wages nearby. For households, this boom has translated into renewed income after years of uncertainty. Families once unable to cover rent or school fees during the stalled period are now seeing more stable earnings, even if temporary. Many workers are hopeful that once the projects they are working on are complete, they will find more opportunities to build their skills and livelihoods.

During a recent inspection of Talanta Stadium , staff were heard encouraging President William Ruto to launch more development projects. Their calls highlighted expectations that similar initiatives could continue to provide employment beyond the current work. While the immediate concern for many is earning a daily wage, workers say that consistent infrastructure investment would give them longer-term stability.

Construction of Junction Mall Flyover along Ngong Road

Hidden Opportunities to Leverage

For many youths, these opportunities are not immediately obvious. But by treating the current boom as more than temporary work, they can leverage it as a training ground, a financial springboard, and a networking platform.

Regular wages can become capital for savings, microbusinesses or training. Sites double as networking hubs to create relationships with contractors and suppliers that can lead to future roles.

Opportunities also exist around the projects, such as food vending, transport, protective gear, and other services. Looking ahead, completed facilities will need maintenance, security, catering and event staff.

Treating today’s work as a training ground could help convert short-term gigs into sustainable careers.In doing so, the projects reshaping Nairobi’s skyline could also reshape the futures of the young people building them.

Diani Modern Market construction workers

President Ruto says his government has released Sh60 billion to contractors to clear long-overdue payments so that work on stalled infrastructure and roads can resume. The funding has been unlocked through a funding model tied to the Road Maintenance Levy Fund. Through this approach, future fuel levy collections are used as collateral to secure financing.