Siaya Governor James Orengo has expressed grief after former Siaya County Assembly clerk Felix Isaac Olwero was shot dead by police who mistook him for a suspect during a response to a reported break-in at his White House Resort in Seme, Kisumu County.

The incident

Olwero, 50, who formerly served as clerk to the Siaya County Assembly, was killed in the early hours of Monday outside the White House Resort in Seme, Kisumu County, a property he owned.

Officers from Kombewa Police Station were dispatched after the resort manager raised the alarm about an attempted break-in around midnight.

On arrival, officers secured parts of the compound and fired warning shots as they pursued suspected intruders.

During the ensuing confrontation officers mistook Olwero for one of the suspects and opened fire, fatally wounding him.

The National Police Service described the shooting as a case of mistaken identity and said investigations are under way.

Governor's response

Governor Orengo said he was devastated by the loss and called for swift and thorough investigations to establish the full circumstances surrounding Olwero’s death.

In a statement posted on his social media account the governor condemned the killing and urged authorities to ensure accountability for the family.

We condemn this heinous act in the strongest terms and demand swift, thorough investigations to ensure justice is served. No life should ever be cut short in such a senseless manner.

Investigation

The resort manager reported that a group of men had attempted to gain access to the premises.

Officers later encountered several people in a nearby thicket, fired warning shots and pursued those individuals before the confrontation that resulted in Olwero’s death.

The suspects fled the scene. Police have not yet released the names of the officers involved.

Olwero’s body was moved to the Kombewa Subcounty Referral Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination as detectives continue to gather evidence and interview witnesses.

The incident has prompted calls from community and political figures for a clear account of the events that led to the shooting.

Officials have reiterated that the matter remains under formal police inquiry and that further details will be released as inquiries progress.