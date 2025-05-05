Police take action after shoe incident at Ruto’s Migori event

Three individuals have been arrested following an incident where a shoe was thrown at President William Ruto during a public address in Kehancha, Migori County, on Sunday.

The incident occurred as President Ruto was addressing residents from a raised dias.

A video circulating online captures the moment a shoe was hurled towards the President, striking his left hand before falling.

The President briefly paused but quickly regained composure and continued with his speech.

Security personnel swiftly intervened, and the event was momentarily disrupted.

According to police sources, the three individuals arrested are assisting with the investigations are ongoing to determine the motive behind the act.

Preliminary findings suggest it may have been politically motivated and possibly premeditated ahead of the President’s visit.

President Ruto was in Migori as part of a three-day development tour, during which he launched a 298-unit Affordable Housing Project in Kehancha. Despite the incident, he proceeded with his itinerary, emphasizing the government's commitment to development and unity.

Detectives Arrest Key Suspect in MP Ong'ondo Were’s Murder

Detectives have made a major breakthrough in the murder investigation of Kasipul Member of Parliament, Charles Ong'ondo Were, with the arrest of a key suspect believed to have been directly involved in the crime.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday morning after days of meticulous investigations, including analysis of CCTV footage and witness statements. Authorities also recovered a vehicle believed to have been used by the suspect to flee the scene after the shooting.

According to security sources, detectives reviewed hours of surveillance footage from around Nairobi’s central business district.

The suspect’s car was seen on several roads—including City Hall Way, Wabera Street, Kenyatta Avenue, Jakaya Kikwete Road, and Argwings Kodhek Road—before eventually reaching Valley Road, where the fatal shooting occurred.

CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts place the suspect near the MP’s vehicle during the brief stop. Minutes later, the legislator was shot dead by an assailant in a hoodie who is believed to have been trailing him.

Investigators have also recorded statements from the MP’s driver and his bodyguard, both of whom were present during the incident and provided crucial information.

The arrested suspect is currently being interrogated, with detectives focusing on establishing the motive behind the killing, identifying other individuals involved, locating the murder weapon, and tracing the motorbike reportedly used in the attack.

“We have one key suspect and we are looking for more,” said a senior officer involved in the case.