President William Ruto has broken his silence on the controversial death of Albert Ojwang, a teacher and social media influencer who died in police custody under mysterious circumstances.

In a strongly worded statement released Wednesday morning, President Ruto said he received the news of Ojwang’s death “with utter shock and deep dismay,” echoing widespread national outrage over the incident that occurred at Nairobi’s Central Police Station.

“Like most Kenyans, and especially as a parent, I take this moment to extend my heartfelt condolences to Mr. Meshack Ojwang and his family for the cruel loss of their beloved son,” the President stated.

Albert Omondi Ojwang

President Ruto said he strongly condemned the actions and omissions, including any negligence or outright criminality, that may have contributed to Albert Ojwang’s untimely death.

Ojwang was arrested in Homa Bay on Saturday, June 7, by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over allegedly defamatory content posted online about a senior police official .

He was transferred over 360 kilometres to Nairobi, where he was booked into custody at Central Police Station at 9:35 p.m. Within hours, he was pronounced dead at Mbagathi Hospital.

The cause of death remains disputed. While initial police reports claimed he inflicted fatal head injuries on himself, disturbing details have since emerged, including blood-stained clothing, signs of blunt-force trauma, and other pieces of evidence under review by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

President Ruto described the incident as “heartbreaking and unacceptable,” calling into question the professionalism and conduct of officers entrusted with detainees’ welfare.

“It must be borne in mind by every member of the National Police Service that whenever they take a person into custody, they assume a tremendous responsibility for that individual's safety, security, and well-being,” the President stated.

“They must make every effort to discharge this duty conscientiously and without fail.”

President William Ruto

Ruto emphasised that while he supports institutional autonomy for the police to boost professionalism and accountability, the service must not only enforce the law but also uphold human rights and root out misconduct within its ranks.

He directed the National Police Service to fully cooperate with IPOA and facilitate a “swift, transparent, and credible investigation.”

“As we mourn his passing, let us patiently but vigilantly follow the progress of the investigations without making premature judgments or drawing conclusions that could compromise the process and its outcome,” he urged.

The President concluded with a clear expectation: “The truth about what happened to Ojwang will be established in due course, and justice will be served.”

Results of Albert Ojwang's Autopsy

An autopsy conducted on June 10, 2025, revealed that Albert Omondi Ojwang died from blunt force trauma and neck compression while in police custody at Nairobi’s Central Police Station.

The examination, led by Dr. Bernard Midia and Dr. Caroline Njoroge, found severe head injuries, swelling on the head, nose, and ears, and multiple bruises on the shoulders and hands.