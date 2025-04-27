Raila turns the heat on Ruto: Issues raised & implications on broad-based gov’t

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has turned the heat on President William Ruto and his administration raising pertinent issues that captured in the Memorandum of Understanding that the two signed last month.

Speaking in Kericho on Saturday, April 26, Raila accused Ruto’s government of derailing devolution by withholding of funds earmarked for devolution, leaving counties in crisis.

According to Raila, the government has not only failed to remit funds needed for the county governments to operate, but has also channeled some of the funds to other projects.

Consequently, most governors are struggling to fulfil their mandate with devolution facing serious challenges.

You don’t want to blame governors because you are not giving them resources. If you are giving them resources properly, the entire country will be working.

Right now, the counties are employing people and experts, but there is no work for those people- they are sitting in the offices because there are no funds for them to work. So, release the resources to the counties and devolution will work for our country.

Clinging on to projects

The former Prime Minister also accused the government of clinging onto projects that should be implemented by the devolved units.

According to Odinga, projects such as construction of markets that President Ruto has been launching across the country during his tours should be implemented by the county governments, with financing from the national government.

The stinging public criticism exposes unease or failure to fully commit and implement a key agreement between Raila and Ruto.

Devolution and 10-point commitments in MoU signed by Raila & Ruto

Coming barely a month after a public undertaking by both Raila and Ruto to protect and strengthen devolution, the stinging public criticism raises eyebrows on ODM’s cooperation with UDA and the future of the broad-based government birthed by this deal.

Raila and Ruto, through their respective political parties signed an MoU containing 10-point commitments and resolutions to pursue and achieve to ensure a more cohesive and prosperous nation, with strengthening and protecting devolution among the points.

Unease in ODM as loyal Raila allies rebel

The ODM party leader has in recent days faced a rebellion with loyal and trusted allies criticising his pact with Ruto and the broad-based government that saw a number of his allies appointed to the cabinet and other top government decisions.

Governors James Orengo (Siaya) Anyang’ Nyong’o (Kisumu), Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Embakasi MP Babu Owino have been vocal in opposing the deal.

They have openly expressed their concerns with Raila’s decision to prop Ruto’s administration and ODM’s cooperation with the government.

“I cannot be a praise-singer. We fought for a democratic Constitution where people should speak freely. I urge Kenyans to tell their leaders the truth. This country will go to the dogs again if the kind of language we hear continues," Orengo remarked during the burial of Odinga’s bodyguard George Oduor on Saturday last week, echoing a position that has been taken by several ODM politicians.

Raila addressed the growing unease in the orange party, stating that the politicians are within their rights to express their views.