Trending ‘How to’ searches Kenyans were curious about in 2024

Kenyans have shown a diverse range of interests in 2023, searching for practical solutions, skills, and unique ways to connect with the world.

Here’s a roundup of the top trending 'How to' searches that caught the nation’s attention.

1. How to check KCSE results 2023

As the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results were released, students and parents were eager to access them. Kenyans searched for online platforms, SMS services, and physical collection methods to get the results efficiently.

2. How to update Token Meters

With prepaid electricity meters gaining popularity, many users sought guidance on updating their token meters. The process often involves inputting unique codes received after purchase into the meter.

3. How to say 'Hello' in Italian

Learning new languages has always intrigued Kenyans, and in 2023, Italian greetings like Ciao and Buongiorno became popular searches, especially among those travelling or exploring foreign cultures.

4. How to apply for KUCCPS

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) application process is crucial for students seeking higher education. Many searched for step-by-step instructions to navigate the portal, choose courses, and secure admission.

5. How to register for SHIF

With the introduction of the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), Kenyans sought to understand how to register and access its benefits, marking a significant shift in the healthcare system.

6. How to demonstrate osmosis in living tissues

Educational curiosity peaked as students searched for experiments to demonstrate osmosis. Simple demonstrations using potatoes or plant cells were top choices for biology assignments.

7. How to become a pro-skater

Skateboarding is gaining momentum as a sport in Kenya. Enthusiasts looked for tips on improving balance, mastering tricks, and practising regularly to go pro.

8. How to reverse m-pesa sent to the wrong number

M-Pesa users often make errors while sending money. This search provided insights on contacting Safaricom and following the reversal process, a lifesaver for many.

9. How to play aviator

The Aviator online game, which blends luck and strategy, captivated Kenyans. Searches focused on understanding the game mechanics and tips to enhance winning chances.

10. How to hype up your sports team