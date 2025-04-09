VIDEO: Moment KDF blew up sinking 11-storey Mombasa building

On April 9, 2025, the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) executed a controlled demolition of the eleven-storey structure in Mombasa, which had been slowly sinking since April 2, 2025.

The demolition was carefully planned to ensure the safety of nearby residents and businesses, with the surrounding area evacuated as a precautionary measure.

The operation, which took place at midday, was a response to growing concerns about the building’s structural integrity, which posed a significant threat to public safety.

Understanding the Basics of Controlled Demolition

Controlled demolition is a highly complex and scientific process used to bring down buildings, especially high-rise structures, safely, controlled, and efficiently.

The process ensures that the building collapses in a way that minimises damage to surrounding structures and the environment.

While it may seem like a chaotic spectacle, controlled demolition is a precise engineering feat that relies heavily on scientific principles and advanced technology.

Controlled demolition, also known as implosion, is the technique used to demolish large buildings or structures by systematically weakening their structural components.

The goal is to cause the building to collapse inward, reducing the risk of collateral damage to nearby buildings and infrastructure.

This is achieved through the use of explosives placed in strategic locations within the building’s structure.

Step-by-Step Process of Controlled Demolition

Planning and AssessmentBefore the demolition begins, engineers conduct a thorough assessment of the building and its environment.

This involves studying the building’s design, structural layout, material strength, and any potential hazards.

The assessment helps determine how the structure will react to the explosives and ensures the surrounding area is cleared of people and sensitive equipment.

Pre-Weakening the Structure

The first step in a controlled demolition involves weakening the building's framework. This usually includes removing nonstructural elements such as windows, internal walls, and furniture.

Engineers also carefully identify key load-bearing structures, such as columns and beams, which are then cut or weakened to ensure the collapse starts at the bottom and progresses upward.

Placement of ExplosivesExplosives are placed in precise locations throughout the building. These locations are typically the structural supports such as columns and beams.

The type of explosives used varies, but typically, shaped charges, which direct the blast, are employed for precision.

When explosives detonate, they generate shockwaves that propagate through the structure. Engineers study how these shockwaves will travel through the materials to predict how the building will react.

By strategically placing charges, the shockwaves are directed toward specific points in the building, ensuring that the forces are applied where they will cause the structure to collapse efficiently.The Timing of the DetonationThe most critical part of the demolition process is the timing of the detonation.

Each charge must detonate in the correct order and at the right time to ensure the building falls in the desired direction.

The engineers use highly sophisticated detonation systems to trigger the explosives at fractions of a second apart, ensuring that the building collapses from the bottom to the top, rather than collapsing unpredictably.

The Collapse

As the explosives detonate, the building's structural supports give way, causing the building to fall in on itself. The controlled blast is designed to make the structure crumble rather than explode outward.

The result is a neat, compact pile of rubble, preventing damage to surrounding buildings and minimising the spread of dust and debris.

The science behind controlled demolition is a blend of physics, engineering, and technology.

It’s a highly calculated process that ensures the safe and efficient removal of high-rise buildings.

By leveraging the principles of structural integrity, the physics of explosions, and the understanding of material failure, engineers can control the collapse of even the largest buildings, preventing harm to the environment and nearby structures.