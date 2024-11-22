The case, initiated in 2022, alleges that the funds, set aside in the 2017/18 budget for IDP resettlement, were mismanaged.



Petitioners claim the money was misappropriated and distributed to fictitious beneficiaries, including fake IDPs and boda boda operators.

Initially filed at the High Court in Nairobi, the lawsuit has since been transferred to the High Court in Kisii to ease access for the petitioners.



Rev Bishop Brethren Nemwel Momanyi, representing the IDPs, filed the petition, seeking clarity on the use of the funds under Matiang’i and Kibicho’s oversight.

Justice Chacha Mwita had earlier directed that the respondents be served with notices to appear before the court. They must now present their responses within 15 days to avoid the case proceeding without them.



The hearing is scheduled before Justice Teresia Odero at the Kisii High Court.

The petitioners insist that the former officials provide a detailed account of how the funds were utilised, citing corruption and irregularities in their disbursement.

