Ministry of education releases 2025 school calendar

The Ministry of Education has officially released the term dates for the 2025 academic year, outlining the schedule for school terms, holidays, and national examinations.



The calendar, shared in a circular, provides a detailed roadmap for students, parents, and educators, ensuring adequate planning and preparation for the academic year.

Term one to begin on January 6, 2025

According to the Ministry, schools will reopen on Monday, January 6, 2025, for the first term, which will span a period of 13 weeks, ending on April 4, 2025.



To break the long stretch, students will enjoy a five-day half-term break from February 26 to March 2.

Second term set for April to August

The second term is scheduled to commence on April 28, 2025, and run until August 1, 2025, covering a period of 14 weeks. A half-term break will be observed between June 25 and June 29.



This term is notably longer than the first, providing adequate time for syllabus coverage and co-curricular activities.

Students will then break for a three-week August holiday, running from August 4 to August 22.

Final term and national examinations

The third and final term of the 2025 academic year will begin on August 25, 2025, and conclude on October 24, 2025, lasting nine weeks. Students will then sit for national examinations shortly after the end of term three.

The Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) will run from October 27 to October 30, while secondary school students will take the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) between November 3 and November 21.

Long holidays for students

Students will enjoy three main holiday breaks during the year: a three-week April holiday, a three-week August holiday, and a ten-week December holiday, starting on October 27, 2025, and ending on January 2, 2026.