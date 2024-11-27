MKU law school dean collapses and dies while attending court session

The legal community is mourning the death of Lawyer Wilfred Mutubwa, who tragically passed away on November 26, 2024, after collapsing in his office in Nairobi.

He was attending a virtual court session when he suddenly complained of pain and subsequently collapsed.

The exact cause of his death has not yet been determined.

Mutubwa was a distinguished lawyer, academic, and arbitrator, known for his significant contributions to the legal field, particularly in Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR).

His career spanned over 16 years, during which he held multiple prestigious positions and earned numerous accolades.

Academic Background

Dr. Mutubwa obtained his LL.B (Honours) and LL.M degrees, followed by an LL.D focusing on International Economic Law from the University of South Africa.

He also completed a Post Graduate Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law and additional diplomas in Arbitration and International Arbitration from recognised institutions.

Professional Roles

He was an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya and served as the Dean of the School of Law at Mount Kenya University .

In this role, he was instrumental in mentoring future legal professionals and enhancing the university's academic programs.

Dr. Mutubwa was also a senior lecturer at various institutions, including Strathmore University and Riara University.

Contributions to Arbitration

Dr. Mutubwa was a Chartered Arbitrator (C. Arb) and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (FCIArb).

He served as the Chairman Emeritus of CIArb-Kenya, where he played a pivotal role in promoting arbitration practices in Kenya.

His expertise led him to be listed as an arbitrator with several international arbitration centers, including the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) and the Nairobi Centre for International Arbitration (NCIA).

He was involved in over 60 arbitrations and mediations, serving as an arbitrator, mediator, and party representative.

His research focused on trade and investment dispute resolution systems within African regionalism, contributing significantly to scholarly articles and publications, including his book titled Commercial and Investment Arbitration: An African Perspective.

Recognition and Awards

Dr. Mutubwa received numerous accolades throughout his career. In 2021, he was honoured with the Order of the Grand Warrior of the Republic of Kenya for his exemplary service in law.

He was recognised as one of Africa's top arbitrators by IArb Africa in 2017 and named one of the Top 50 rising Arbitration Personalities in Africa in 2020.

Beyond his professional achievements, Dr. Mutubwa contributed to various legal committees and task forces aimed at improving ADR mechanisms within Kenya's justice system.

He was also appointed to serve on the KNHR Commission Selection Panel.

Dr. Wilfred Mutubwa's legacy is marked by his commitment to legal excellence, mentorship, and advocacy for effective dispute resolution mechanisms in Africa.