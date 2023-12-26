The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

18 Kenyans who earned international recognition & awards in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

Miriam Mwende

Pulse Picks features 18 of the most outstanding Kenyans who earned international recognition and awards in 2023.

Pulse Picks 2023: 18 Kenyans who earned international recognition & awards in 2023
Pulse Picks 2023: 18 Kenyans who earned international recognition & awards in 2023

This year has been quite memorable for Kenyans from all walks of life. As the global landscape changed through technological and economic shake-ups, the country also experienced its fair share.

Recommended articles

Kenyans, however, are known for their resilience and ability to thrive despite circumstances and 2023 was no different.

This Pulse List highlights 18 Kenyans who transcended local popularity to earn recognition internationally and others who won awards for their crafts and passion projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wanjira Mathai is Chairperson of the Wangari Mathai Foundation and former chair of the Greenbelt Movement. She is currently the Managing Director for Africa & Global Partnerships at the World Resources Institute (WRI) and a respected global environmental adviser.

Wanira Mathai, among TIME magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2023 and BBC's 100 Women list
Wanira Mathai, among TIME magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2023 and BBC's 100 Women list Wanira Mathai, among TIME magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2023 and BBC's 100 Women list Pulse Live Kenya

In 2023, Wanjira earned recognition from TIME Magazine as one of the 100 Most Influential People in the world.

"How does she do it? Wanjira would say the secret may lie in the African concept of ubuntu. Our shared humanity, working together, is what allows us to change the world," TIME wrote about Wanjira.

In addition, she was also named as one of BBC's 100 Women of 2023 as a Climate Pioneer for her two-decade career in advocacy for social and environmental issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: How Wanjira Mathai plans to spend Sh13B from Jeff Bezo's foundation

Tom Odula is a Kenyan investigative journalist working for the BBC and well known for his impactful Africa Eye feature, 'Sex For Work' which highlighted the exploitation of workers in Kericho tea estates.

Kenyan journalist Tom Odula
Kenyan journalist Tom Odula Kenyan journalist Tom Odula Pulse Live Kenya

In 2023, he became the first-ever winner of the African Investigative Journalist of the Year at the 19th African Investigative Journalism Conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wakio Mzenge is a Kenyan voice-over artist, theatre director and actor best known as the director of 'Market Price' and her various screen roles including 'Shamba La Wanyama' and 'County 49'.

Kenyan thespian and voice-over artist Wakio Mzenge
Kenyan thespian and voice-over artist Wakio Mzenge Kenyan thespian and voice over artist Wakio Mzenge Pulse Live Kenya

In 2023, Wakio was both nominated and served as a judge for the 10th international Voice Awards organised by the Society of Voice Arts and Sciences (SOVAS), an American non-profit organisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

President William Ruto received the 2023 African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA) Joyce Kafanabo Award on February 18.

President William Ruto during a media interview at State House, Nairobi
President William Ruto during a media interview at State House, Nairobi President William Ruto during a media interview at State House, Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Picks 2023: 10 popular phrases that emerged in 2023

The award was bequeathed during the 36th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

The head of state accepted the award on behalf of the government and the people of Kenya after posting the best scorecard in reproductive, maternal neonatal, child and adolescent healthcare.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Kenyan environmental advocate from Mombasa County, Mama Moshi, gained recognition in Sweden this year for the work she has been doing through her organisation, Owino Community.

2023 Right Livelihood laurete Phylis Omido
2023 Right Livelihood laurete Phylis Omido 2023 Laurete Phylis Omido Pulse Live Kenya

The Right Livelihood Award jury commended Omido for her groundbreaking efforts in securing land and environmental rights for local communities while advancing the field of environmental law.

ADVERTISEMENT

Record-breaking Kenyan athletics champion Eliud Kipchoge had a historic 2023 in his career, becoming the first-ever man to win the Berlin Marathon five times.

Spain's royal family also awarded Eliud Kipchoge the prestigious Princess of Asturias Sports Award for 2023, which came with $53,000 prize.

Marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge was awarded the prestigious Princess of Asturias Sports Award for 2023 on October 20, 2023
Marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge was awarded the prestigious Princess of Asturias Sports Award for 2023 on October 20, 2023 Marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge was awarded the prestigious Princess of Asturias Sports Award for 2023 on October 20, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
Nike has unveiled a bronze statue of Eliud Kipchoge at its headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon.
Nike has unveiled a bronze statue of Eliud Kipchoge at its headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon. Nike has unveiled a bronze statue of Eliud Kipchoge at its headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon. Pulse Live Kenya

The world-record marathoner was also immortalised in a statue at the Nike Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 Fashion Influencer of the Year Catherine Kamau has had an extraordinary year of wins both locally and internationally.

Kate Actress
Kate Actress Pulse Live Kenya

She was named as the African Female Actor of the Year by Ladies In Media Awards with other nominees in the category including Darlyn Adu Gyamfi (Ghana), Melissa Kiplage (Kenya), Temitope Olowoniyan (Nigeria), Haillie Sumney (Ghana) and Nambitha Ben-Mazwi (South Africa).

READ: Kate Actress, Fridah Mwaka, Lizz Ntonjira & Maria Makau win continental awards

ADVERTISEMENT

In October 2023, NMG Managing Editor of the newsroom James Smart received the Journalism and Media Special Recognition Award for Cardiff University alumni's 30(ish) Awards 2023.

NTV journalist James Smart
NTV journalist James Smart NTV journalist James Smart Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Picks 2023: Most searched Kenyans on Google in 2023

Also recognised in the 2023 awards was AMWIK Executive Director, Patience Nyange.

ADVERTISEMENT

In October 2023, First Lady Rachel Ruto was feted with the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) Humanitarian Award.

First Lady Rachel Ruto receiving the KISS Humanitarian award
First Lady Rachel Ruto receiving the KISS Humanitarian award First Lady Rachel Ruto receiving the KISS Humanitarian award Pulse Live Kenya

In her acceptance speech, the First Lady stated: "This honour is a tribute to the resilience and spirit of the Kenyan people, especially our remarkable women."

ADVERTISEMENT

In July 2023, Equity Group CEO Dr James Mwangi was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the All-Africa Business Awards in Sun City, South Africa.

Equity Bank executive chairperson James Mwangi
Equity Bank executive chairperson James Mwangi Pulse Live Kenya

The event was organized by Africa Business News, the owners of CNBC Africa and Forbes Africa.

Dr Mwangi was honoured for his visionary leadership, lifetime devotion, and dedication to the progress of the African continent and its people through the transformative work of Equity Group.

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

18 Kenyans who earned international recognition & awards in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

18 Kenyans who earned international recognition & awards in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

Stop the hypocrisy! Dennis Itumbi's 'JusticeforSniper' remarks spark backlash

Stop the hypocrisy! Dennis Itumbi's 'JusticeforSniper' remarks spark backlash

Police confirm shooting of Nollywood actor Ijaduade by trigger-happy officer

Police confirm shooting of Nollywood actor Ijaduade by trigger-happy officer

My blessings came from Pastor Ng'ang'a's church - Sabina Chege [Video]

My blessings came from Pastor Ng'ang'a's church - Sabina Chege [Video]

2024 filled with hope, progress & prosperity – Ruto & Mama Rachel's Christmas message

2024 filled with hope, progress & prosperity – Ruto & Mama Rachel's Christmas message

Deaths reported, scores injured in Sunday morning accident

Deaths reported, scores injured in Sunday morning accident

Sub-County Administrator arrested receiving bribe after walking into EACC trap

Sub-County Administrator arrested receiving bribe after walking into EACC trap

Wafula Chebukati celebrates birthday with glamorous party [Photo and video]

Wafula Chebukati celebrates birthday with glamorous party [Photo and video]

CS Ababu Namwamba celebrates birthday by donating Sh9million

CS Ababu Namwamba celebrates birthday by donating Sh9million

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Popular 1824 club in Nairobi

Truth about Nairobi's popular 1824 club shutting down

Murdered Meru blogger Daniel Muthiani aka Snipper

Murdered blogger Snipper's last minutes alive & cause of death revealed

The scene of the accident involving a PSV bus and a truck along the Mombasa-Kwale road on Sunday, December 24

Deaths reported, scores injured in Sunday morning accident

President William Ruto boarding a plane. Photo: @MashillingiM

Why Ruto slept inside a plane for 2 nights during Gemany, France trips