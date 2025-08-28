Boniface Muchiri moves up the ranks in KDF after CHAN 2024 heroics

Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF) General Charles Kahariri has presided over the promotion of Harambee Stars winger and Ulinzi Stars captain Boniface Muchiri from Senior Private to Corporal.

Muchiri’s promotion followed an appeal from Harambee Stars captain Aboud Omar, who asked President William Ruto to honour the player’s service to both football and the military during his visit to the team’s training camp.

This was in recognition of his standout displays at the ongoing African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The new rank was conferred by the General Officer Commanding Eastern Command, Major General Luka Kutto.

Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF) General Charles Kahariri with Corporal Boniface Muchiri

General Kahariri hailed Muchiri’s discipline and consistency on and off the pitch, praising his “commitment, hard work and excellent performance” in the service of Kenya and the military.

The CDF said the elevation shows the Kenya Defence Forces’ drive to nurture talent and reward excellence within and beyond uniformed service.

CAF reported the promotion and highlighted Muchiri’s influence on Kenya’s maiden CHAN campaign , noting his two key assists as the Harambee Stars advanced to the quarter-finals of the tournament for home-based players.

Muchiri said it was a great honour to be recognised by his employer, noting that the appreciation showed that every effort made was valued.

He praised the KDF for its immense support in nurturing talent and expressed pride in being an example that good performances are rewarded.

Harambee Stars player Boniface Muchiri during training

He added that the values instilled in him by the military, discipline and hard work, had shaped his journey, stressing that anyone who embraced them would always find favour.

How Boniface Muchiri intends to spend his millions

Following a historic run in their debut African Nations Championship (CHAN), each member of Kenya’s Harambee Stars has received over Sh5 million in rewards from President William Ruto , Raila Odinga and Sports CS Salim Mvurya.

For midfielder Boniface Muchiri, the entire sum is an ode to one person: his mother. "We have advisors, and for me, my mother is my advisor," Muchiri shared, his voice thick with emotion.

Everything I am doing today is for her because she deserves the very best. I pray God to open doors so I can give that lady a proper… I am unable even to put it in the right words.

Harambee Stars player Boniface Muchiri

His journey is a testament to her unwavering faith. Born in Busia County, Muchiri’s talent was evident early on, but it was his mother who ensured his dreams didn't derail his education. "She believed in me, gave me the best education she could afford," he recalled. The deal was simple: she would support his football as long as he performed well in his KCSE exams.

He delivered with a C+, and she kept her promise. From a pre-contract with Nzoia Sugar while still in Form Three to stints at Sony Sugar and Tusker FC, and finally joining the Kenya Defence Forces to play for Ulinzi Stars, his mother's encouragement was the constant fuel.

