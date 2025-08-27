CHAN 2024: hot football, bold bets and your emotions with AfroPari

African football is once again attracting millions of viewers as the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN 2024) is in full swing. The tournament features the best players from Africa’s national leagues.

No footballers playing outside Africa – just fair competition and a test of which league is stronger and which coach can get the most out of their squad.

From August 2 to 30, the football world will be watching matches in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, where future superstars will take to the field – players who, in a few years, will be talked about on every continent.

While they are fighting for the title, let's take a look at what you need to know about CHAN 2024.

How the tournament is structured and when the knockout stage begins

The tournament will be held in two stages. In the first one, all teams are divided into four groups: three groups of five squads and one group of four.

The top two participants from each group advance to the playoffs, which follow a knockout format starting from the quarterfinals.

The knockout stage will start on August 22 with the first quarter-finals and will conclude with the final in Nairobi on August 30. The pace of the tournament is dynamic and intense.

Who are the favourites?

The tournament hosts are particularly motivated, as everyone wants to prove themselves in front of their home crowd.

At the end of the group stage, all three teams won their respective groups: Kenya and Tanzania confidently topped their quintets with 10 points each, while Uganda secured 1st place with 7 points, edging out Algeria.

But it’s too soon to promise the title to one of the hosts. Morocco and Senegal are also in the game.

True, these teams don’t have stars of the calibre of Hakimi or Mané, but the Moroccans have a strong national league, Botola Pro, and the Senegalese have always been able to give their all at decisive moments. It was this national team that won the previous CHAN tournament.

Which matches have been the most memorable? Which players are worth keeping an eye on?

Kenya’s victory over Morocco was a big sensation.

The hosts only scored one goal, but that was enough to win. Burkina Faso and the Central African Republic put on a real show: 4-2 to the Stallions’ favor, with 4 of the 6 goals coming in the last half hour of the game! And perhaps the biggest surprise was Nigeria’s 0-4 defeat by Sudan. No one expected that from the Falcons of Jediane!

Among those who particularly stood out in the group stage, we’d like to highlight two players. The first is Ryan Ogam, who scored Kenya’s winning goal in the match against Morocco. He’s only 20 years old, but at his club, Tusker FC, he averages almost one goal per game.

The second is Clement Mzize, a versatile Tanzanian player, who is 21 years old. He’s equally dangerous as a centre-forward and as a left-winger, much like Kylian Mbappé. However, Mbappé didn’t score twice against Madagascar!

How to get the most out of the tournament with AfroPari

At AfroPari, we believe that bold tournaments require bold bets. Here’s how the bookmaker can boost your game:

BetBuilder is your main tool for a super bet. Combine 2 or 3 outcomes for a single match (e.g., team victory and handicap) in one slip and immediately get updated odds right on your screen.

AfroPari app for IPhone – forget about long downloads of a sport betting app . Install AfroPari on your iPhone directly from the website in one click, without the App Store. Minimal memory usage, automatic updates and stable performance even with a weak internet connection. Prefer Android? Then download the app, also available on the AfroPari website, and enjoy all its benefits!

By the way, when placing bets through the mobile app, you can receive a free bet equal to the average amount of your 10 bets (subject to the maximum limit).

All these tools won’t give you a perfect prediction, but they will give you more freedom and speed. Most importantly, they’ll turn you into a player, not just a spectator. Visit AfroPari, bet on CHAN 2024 games and win! Your emotions are the greatest reward!

