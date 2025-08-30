How Kenya turned CHAN 2024 into a memorable experience for visiting teams

Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania teamed up to host the African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024, with the tournament offering crucial lessons as they prepare to host Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2027.

It was the first time in the three countries that Video Assistant Referee (VAR) was in use with match officials relying on technology to make crucial decisions.

Harambee Stars had an impressive run in the tournament, making it to the quarter finals of a continental tournament for the first time in close to 38 years.

Away from the brilliant show on the pitch which saw new stars emerge as the nation rallied behind the team, organisers of the event worked round the clock to give a wholistic experience and make sure that CHAN2024 was a resounding success.

It was the first time in years that the country was hosting such a high-profile event and organisers left nothing to chance, turning the tournament into a dazzling spectacle.

Experiencing magical Kenya & the warmth of its people

A warm Kenyan welcome awaited teams as they arrived in the country with hotels also treating them to a special welcome including organizing cultural dancers to welcome them, giving them an experience of the country’s rich cultural heritage.

Kenya is known for its tourist attractions including cultural attractions and wildlife with Nairobi being the only Capital City in the world with a national park.

Local organisers of CHAN made the magical Kenyan experience available with The Black Antelopes of Angola getting to experience the magic of the Nairobi National Park before departing for Luanda.

Angola National team touring Nairobi National Park after exiting CHAN 2024

In addition to the hospitality, the warmth of the Kenyan people made the teams feel at home throughout their stay in the country.

Even as he bowed out of the tournament after four successive losses, Zambia Head Coach – Avram Grant was full of praise for the warm reception, a position that several other teams supported.

“I really thank Kenya for the hospitality and the warm reception. The atmosphere has been good. I wish you well as you enjoy the rest of the tournament,”

Fans bringing energy to the stadium

Despite playing away from home, teams had the support of fans who turned up in their thousands with Kenya recording much better attendance compared to her neighbours.

So high was the turnout on days that Harambee Stars played that fan zones had to be set up across the city in response t security breaches noted in earlier matches.

Banter between Kenya and Tanzania added flavour to the tournament as fans supported the two teams and relished a clash in the finals before being bundled out at the quarter-finals.

The final showdown

The stage is set for the CHAN 2024 final with Madagascar taking on Morocco at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani.

The venue will also hold the closing ceremony with FIFA President Gianni Infantino and CAF’s Patrick Motsepe already in the country.

Victor Wanyama of Kenya, Denis Onyango of Uganda, and Mrisho Ngasa of Tanzania with the CHAN 2024 trophy