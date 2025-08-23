CHAN 2024: Content creators unpack Kenya & Tanzania elimination in hilarious skits

Following the elimination of both Kenya and Tanzania from the ongoing CHAN 2024 tournament, content creators took to social media with hilarious skits that rode on the banter between the two countries that had dominated the interwebs in the days preceding the match.

While embracing the outcome, the creatives unpacked what transpired in the pitch in hilarious skits that rekindled the sibling rivalry in football between Kenya and Tanzania that had been alive.

Kenya lost to Madagascar in a penalty shootout while Tanzania were felled 1-0 by Morocco and when the dust finally settled, none of the two teams (Kenya and Tanzania) made it to the semi-finals.

The humour made the weight of the loss lighter, with netizens finding something to smile about amid the disappointment of failing to make it to the next round.

Tom Daktari

Known for his relatable and creative content full of humour, Tom Daktari was not left behind in the frenzy.

He noted that Kenya’s defeat to Madagascar was not as problematic as a possible victory for Tanzania over Morocco.

Tom found solace in the two countries failing to qualify rather than one making it through to the semi-finals.

Njugush & the raw emotions in CHAN quarter-finals

Njugush’s creativity was once again on display as he unpacked the CHAN 2024 quarter final results with the raw emotions that accompanied the clash the fans of the two East African nations.

From monitoring the events in the shadows to discomfort in the stomach, Njugush’s skit resonated with his followers who admitted that after Kenya’s loss, they followed Tanzania’s match keenly.

Awinja's take

Actress Jacky Vike, popularly known as Awinja turned to Swahili in her humourous take, admitting that Tanzania’s loss gave her some solace as the situation would have been unbearable had Taifa Stars outclassed Morocco.

Eti Majirani zetu wa toka nitoke Tanzania kumeendaje? angalau hio yao imetuliza uchungu kidogo otherwise wangefungana sijui tungekua wageni wa Nani

YY comedian also weighed in on the end of Kenya’s impressive run in CHAN , questioning anyone who may have left the country of jetted back without pointing an accusing finger to anyone in particular.

The CHAN fever also caught up with Dem wa Facebook who teamed up with Kevin Masagara in a creative piece in which they refused to accept the outcome, struggling to move on and questioning some decisions made by the referee.

Calls for a friendly match between Kenya and Tanzania after CHAN exit

The tournament reignited rivalry in the sport with supporters of the two sides added flavour to the continental showpiece with light-hearted exchanges online with each side relishing a clash in the finals.

It is against the backdrop of this that calls have surfaced to have Taifa Stars and Harambee Stars play a friendly match to quench the thirst of their fans.

Dennis Itumbi and renowned journalist Larry Madowo are among those who have proposed to have the two countries play a friendly football match to entertain fans.

"We need a friendly match between Harambee and Taifa Stars to determine who the champion is, and for respect to prevail. If these neighbours had won against Morocco, we would have moved out of the East African Community because of the abuse. Now we want a friendly," Larry Madowo wrote.

Harambee Stars players

"As part of Jamhuri Celebrations, I propose a friendly match between Harambee Stars and Taifa Stars. Played Home and Away. Our banter would translate to a good game.’’