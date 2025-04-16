Kabras joins Kenyan rugby greats with record held by only 3 other RFC teams

Kabras RFC pulled off yet another thrilling win to secure their fourth straight Kenya Cup title after narrowly beating Menengai Oilers 27-26 at the ASK Showground in Kakamega.

From the kickoff whistle, both teams came out guns blazing, with all eyes on the title. Kabras got on the scoreboard first with a penalty, but Oilers’ Timothy Omela quickly replied to level things up.



Kabras then upped the tempo with a converted try to make it 10-3, but Omela’s accurate boot kept Oilers in the game.

The hosts weren’t done yet. Eric Cantona muscled his way over for another Kabras try, with Ntabeni Dukisa adding the extras to give the sugar men a 17-9 lead at halftime.



The second half saw Walter Okoth stretch the lead with a try, again converted by Dukisa, pushing the score to 24-9. But Oilers didn’t go down without a fight.

Omela slotted in another penalty before Samwel Ovwamu dived over for a converted try.



Dukisa then gave Kabras some breathing space with a crucial penalty, but Oilers came back again with a try from Elkeans Musonye, making it a one-point game.

Photo: Kabras Sugar and Menengai Oilers in action during the Kenya Cup finals held in Kakamega ASK Showground

With the match hanging in the balance, it was Sevens star Jone Kubu who came to the rescue—booting the ball into touch after a last-minute penalty win that sealed the game and sent the Kabras fans into celebration mode.

Tusker brings the vibe and rewards the teams

Beyond the action on the pitch, fans were treated to an unforgettable experience. Kenya Breweries Limited, through its brand Tusker, sponsored the semi-finals and final clash and rewarded the teams; Kabras took home Ksh300,000 while Oilers pocketed Ksh200,000.

The fans were not left out as they also enjoyed music, drinks, and non-stop good vibes courtesy of Tusker. It was the perfect way to wrap up an intense season—fans, players and coaches coming together to celebrate the game and the culture around it.

Photo: The Kenya Cup Finals Afterparty at Kakamega ASK Showgroud on April 12, 2025

Kabras joins elite club after making history

Founded in 2013, Kabras might be one of the younger clubs in top-flight rugby, but their rise has been nothing short of legendary.

Photo: Kenya Cup 2024/2025 2nd Runners-up Menengai Oilers celebrate after the finals held at the ASK Showground in Kakamega