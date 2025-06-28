Pulse logo
Court’s ruling on Governor Guyo impeachment & what it means

28 June 2025 at 8:59
Court rules in favour of Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo, declaring his impeachment null and void.
Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo
On June 27, 2025, the Meru High Court declared Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo's impeachment null and void.

This decision, delivered by Justice Heston Mbogo, came in response to the Isiolo County Assembly's vote on June 26, 2025, to impeach the governor, despite existing conservatory orders. 

Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo

The impeachment motion, introduced by Sericho MCA Abubakar Godana on June 10, 2025, was debated and passed on June 26, with 16 out of 18 MCAs voting in favour, two abstaining, and none opposing. 

The allegations against Governor Guyo included gross misconduct, abuse of office, and violations of constitutional and legal frameworks, such as contravening Chapter Six of the Constitution, Public Officers' Ethics Act, and the Leadership and Integrity Act.

Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo

Specific charges included misuse of county resources and appointing 36 advisors, far exceeding the four permitted by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

However, the High Court had issued conservatory orders on June 25, 2025, temporarily halting the impeachment process pending a hearing, as ruled by Justice Nyaga earlier.

Despite this, the Assembly proceeded, leading Justice Mbogo to reaffirm on June 27 that these orders remained in force, thus declaring any defiant actions null and void.

Implications for Governor Guyo

For Governor Guyo, the ruling ensures he remains in office, maintaining the status quo as of June 27, 2025. What happens next waits to be seen.

Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo

This provides a temporary reprieve, but the underlying issues, such as stalled development projects, underperforming revenue collection, and the advisor appointments remain contentious 

The court's decision does not resolve these allegations, which may resurface in future legal or political battles. 

Additionally, the contempt proceedings against the Assembly could influence the governance of Guyo, potentially strengthening his position if the Assembly faces penalties.

The ruling highlights significant political tensions in Isiolo County, with the Assembly's actions showing a rift with the governor. 

Abdi Guyo

For now, the ruling reinstated Governor Guyo and court ordered the Speaker and Clerk of the Isiolo County Assembly to appear in court on July 7, 2025, to address contempt allegations.

This stems from the Assembly's decision to proceed despite the court's orders, raising questions about legal adherence. 

The court's intervention in the case shows how the judiciary continues to enforce legal processes on impeachment, which requires adherence to constitutional provisions under Article 181 and Section 33 of the County Governments Act.

Governor Abdi Guyo

Looking ahead, the Assembly's appeal and potential recusal of Judge Mbogo could extend legal proceedings, impacting governance stability. 

Guyo may however face renewed political pressure, especially if the allegations are revisited. The contempt hearing on July 7, 2025, could set a precedent for Assembly accountability.

