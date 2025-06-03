Known for rattling East Africa’s political elite, Agather Atuhaire has made headlines as one of Uganda’s most outspoken human rights defenders.

But beyond the activism and headline-grabbing exposes, who is Agather Atuhaire? And what path led her here?

The journalist-lawyer

Many know Atuhaire as a fearless activist, but few realize she’s both a trained journalist and a qualified lawyer.

She graduated with a degree in Journalism from Makerere University in 2011, Uganda’s oldest institution.

In 2015, after years of working in media and public interest causes, she returned to the same university to pursue a law degree, juggling her studies with professional duties and motherhood.

Activism

In February 2024, Atuhaire co-led the viral #UgandaParliamentExhibition campaign, an online initiative aimed at exposing corruption and abuse of office within Uganda’s Parliament.

Partnering with university professor Dr. Jimmy Spire Ssentongo and fellow lawyer Godwin Toko, the campaign laid bare alleged instances of nepotism, misuse of public funds, and administrative excess.

Among the disturbing revelations was that a senior parliamentary staff member had allegedly hired his own children as personal staff, a textbook case of nepotism.

The campaign sparked national outrage and renewed scrutiny on Uganda’s Parliament and its leadership.

Clash with Speaker Anita Among

Atuhaire’s confrontations with power didn’t start in 2024.

Prior to the #UgandaParliamentExhibition, Agather also stepped on the toes of the speaker of the Parliament of Uganda in 2022.

Agather exposed the procurement of high-end vehicles worth Ush2.8 billion (approximately Ksh 99.3 million) for Speaker Anita Among and her deputy, all paid for using public funds.

The report drew massive public criticism and ignited a media storm in Uganda.

Going into hiding

Following the publication of her expose on the Speaker of the Ugandan parliament, Atuhaire reported receiving threats to her safety and went into hiding to protect herself.

She stated that sources within parliament warned her of efforts to uncover her whistleblowing sources.

Several parliamentary staffers were reportedly arrested on suspicion of leaking documents to her, and she was warned of potential abduction.

Leaving Uganda

Despite the threats to her life, Agather remained active in Uganda, continuing her advocacy and investigative work.

She was arrested in January 2025 during a peaceful protest in Kampala, agitating against the trial of civilians in military courts.

In May 2025, Atuhaire travelled to Tanzania to support opposition leader Tundu Lissu of the CHADEMA party , alongside fellow activists from the East Africa region.