Press statement

On Monday, November 25, a social media post published on Pulse Kenya's Instagram mistakenly used Ms. Senjee Comedy's picture while reporting the demise of Eillene Otieno alias Senje (on set). This was incorrect, Ms. Senjee Comedy is not deceased.

We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Eillene Otieno alias Senje during this difficult time. At the same time, we sincerely apologise to Ms. Senjee Comedy for this error and for any distress caused to her family, friends, fans, and all others affected by the mistake.

As a publisher that has upheld ethical journalism in Kenya for almost a decade, this incident does not align with our commitment to accurate and respectful reporting. The post has been promptly removed, and we are implementing stricter editorial review processes to prevent such errors in the future.

Once again, we apologize to Ms. Senjee Comedy and everyone impacted by this mistake. We are committed to rebuilding your trust and upholding the integrity of our reporting.

For more information or enquiries, please email hello@pulse.africa. To learn more about Pulse Kenya, please visit www.pulselive.co.ke.

