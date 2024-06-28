The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Prodecure victims of police brutality can use to get justice without retribution fears

Amos Robi

By following the outlined procedures and providing detailed information, you can help ensure that your complaint is thoroughly investigated and addressed

A man being roughed by police
A man being roughed by police

Experiencing police brutality is a traumatic event, and knowing how to seek justice is crucial.

Kenyans during protests or even day to day sometimes experience the excesses of police officer who are within the law mandated with protecting life and property.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) is mandated to handle complaints regarding police misconduct, including police brutality, under Section 24 of the IPOA Act.

IPOA serves to ensure Kenyas who are victims of police brutality get justice and most importantly to make sure police remain in line as they execute their duties.

Victims of Police Brutality
Victims of Police Brutality Victims of Police Brutality Pulse Live Kenya

If you wish to lodge a complaint with IPOA, you can do so through various channels. Firstly, you can use the online complaints form available at ipoa.go.ke/complaints-form.

If you prefer, you can also download the form, fill it out, and send it in.

Another option is to contact IPOA’s Complaints Management Team by phone at +254 792 532 626/627, +254 773 999 000, +254 772 333 000, or +254 780 490 600/601.

You can also email your complaint to complaints@ipoa.go.ke or mail it to P.O Box 23035-00100, Nairobi, Kenya.

Additionally, you can visit a police station to lodge your complaint directly or make a complaint to the Office of the Ombudsman.

A victim of Police Brutality
A victim of Police Brutality A victim of Police Brutality Pulse Live Kenya

If you lodge a complaint orally, an IPOA employee will document it and provide reasonable assistance to ensure a thorough investigation.

When making a complaint to IPOA, it is essential to provide comprehensive details.

Ensure you include your name and contact information, as well as a detailed account of the incident, including when it happened, what occurred, and who was involved.

If possible, provide the names or identifying details of the officers involved and any witnesses.

It is also beneficial to include any relevant evidence, such as photographs or medical reports, to support your complaint.

Upon receiving your complaint, IPOA may take several actions. They may request information or reports from the relevant government department, agency, or other bodies.

Police brutality (Courtesy)
Police brutality (Courtesy) Pulse Live Kenya

They may also initiate an inquiry, considering the nature of the complaint and the fundamental rights and freedoms of all individuals involved.

If the complaint involves criminal proceedings, IPOA may suspend its investigation until the conclusion of those proceedings.

Additionally, IPOA may adopt findings from internal police investigations or disciplinary proceedings if deemed appropriate.

During their investigation, IPOA will consider several factors. They will examine any circumstances that may have impeded effective policing during the incident.

They will also look into any unlawful actions by the complainant, victim, or other individuals present during the incident.

If a complaint is deemed vexatious or frivolous, IPOA may refuse to investigate. However, they can reopen an investigation if new evidence emerges.

Police mete brutality on Nairobi MCA (Photos)
Police mete brutality on Nairobi MCA (Photos) Police mete brutality on Nairobi MCA (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

IPOA ensures the protection of complainants and witnesses. They apply necessary modifications to laws against intimidation, harassment, or interference with witnesses or potential witnesses.

They also guard against the concealment, destruction, tampering with, or removal of evidence.

All documents and statements made during an investigation remain confidential unless IPOA determines otherwise.

IPOA Chairperson Anne Makori
IPOA Chairperson Anne Makori IPOA Chairperson Anne Makori Pulse Live Kenya

The identity of a complainant will be kept confidential upon request, unless it is in the interest of justice to disclose it.

