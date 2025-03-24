This is what happens behind the scenes when you click 'accept cookies' on a website

If you've ever browsed the internet, you've probably encountered a pop-up asking you to "Accept Cookies."

Many of us click without a second thought, eager to get rid of the notification and move on with whatever we were doing. But have you ever wondered what actually happens when you accept cookies?

What are Web Cookies?

Cookies are small text files that websites store on your device (computer, phone, or tablet) when you visit them.

They serve a variety of purposes, from keeping you logged in to personalising your browsing experience.

Cookies help websites "remember" you, so you don’t have to re-enter login details, preferences, or even shopping cart items every time you return.

What Happens When You Click “Accept Cookies”?

When you click “Accept Cookies,” you’re essentially allowing the website to place and store these tiny files on your device.

But what does that mean for you? Here are a few key things that happen behind the scenes.

1. Your Activity Gets Tracked

By accepting cookies, you allow websites to track how you interact with them. This includes which pages you visit, how long you stay on each page, and what you click on.

Some cookies even track your activity across multiple websites, creating a digital profile of your interests and behaviours.

2. Websites Remember Your Preferences

Have you ever visited a website and noticed that it already knows your preferred language or dark mode settings?

That’s thanks to cookies. They save your preferences so that when you return, the site automatically adjusts to your previous choices, making your experience more seamless.

3. Advertisers Can Show You Targeted Ads

If you've ever searched for a product online and then suddenly started seeing ads for it everywhere, that's cookies at work.

Many websites share cookie data with third-party advertisers , allowing them to serve personalised ads based on your browsing history.

This is why clicking "Accept Cookies" often means you’ll see ads that are highly relevant to what you’ve recently searched for. This is the reason some people find it very strange that adverts are just too accurate about what they have been looking for.

4. Your Login Information Gets Stored

Cookies help keep you logged in when you navigate between pages on a website.

For example, if you sign in to your email, you don’t have to re-enter your password every time you open a new tab.

However, while convenient, this also means someone who gains access to your device might be able to access your accounts more easily.

5. Some Cookies Expire, Others Stick Around

Not all cookies last forever. Some, known as session cookies, disappear as soon as you close your browser.

Others, called persistent cookies, remain on your device for weeks, months, or even years unless you delete them manually.

Should You Accept Cookies?

While cookies can improve your browsing experience, they also raise privacy concerns. If you’re worried about tracking , you can manage cookie settings in your browser or reject non-essential cookies.

Some websites even allow you to customise which cookies you accept.

Clicking "Accept Cookies" is more than just a mindless action, it’s a decision that affects your privacy and online experience.

Now that you know what happens behind the scenes, you can make an informed choice the next time that pop-up appears.

How to Navigate Cookie Settings for Better Privacy

If you’re concerned about privacy, you don’t have to blindly accept all cookies.

Most websites allow you to customise your cookie preferences, often through an option like “Manage Cookies” or “Settings” in the pop-up.

You can disable third-party tracking cookies while keeping essential ones that improve site functionality.