Why all eyes are on Sifuna, Babu Owino as Ruto starts Nairobi tour

As President William Ruto embarks on his week-long development tour of Nairobi, all eyes are on two of the capital’s most vocal opposition figures: Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

The two ODM politicians have been vocal critics of Ruto’s administration amid the recent framework agreement between Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

On Monday, President Ruto kicked off his tour in Kamukunji Constituency, where he held a series of rallies advocating for his new political arrangement with Raila.

Accompanied by several ODM legislators from the city, Ruto defended the deal as a step toward national unity and development.

He also defended key policy changes, including removing vetting requirements for residents of border counties before they are issued with national identity cards.

While a section of ODM leaders have welcomed the new working relationship, Sifuna and Owino have remained silent on Ruto’s Nairobi visit, fueling speculation about whether they will confront or boycott the engagements.

The two lawmakers have previously dismissed any cooperation with Ruto, insisting that ODM should remain in opposition and hold the government accountable.

In Kamukunji, Ruto was met with enthusiastic crowds as he launched several projects, including the Nairobi Rivers Engineering Works, a cleanup and restoration initiative expected to create over 40,000 jobs for the youth.

He also commended Governor Johnson Sakaja for spearheading the Nairobi County school feeding program.

However, the absence of key opposition figures such as Sifuna and Owino has not gone unnoticed.

Both are also vocal critics of the Nairobi governor who is also angling to benefit from the handshake between Ruto and Odinga.

Political analysts suggest that their response to Ruto’s Nairobi tour could define the next phase of ODM’s internal politics.

While some members have embraced the collaboration, others argue that the party risks losing its watchdog role by aligning too closely with the government.

As Ruto continues his engagements in traditional ODM strongholds within Nairobi, the political maneuvering of Sifuna and Owino will be closely watched.

Will they publicly challenge Ruto’s presence in Nairobi, or will they adopt a wait-and-see approach?