Youngest Pope at 20: The wild reign and scandals of Benedict IX

In the long history of the Catholic Church, no pope has ever taken the throne at a younger age or left it more controversially than Pope Benedict IX.

Elected in the 11th century, Benedict IX was just 20 years old when he became head of the Catholic Church, and his time in office was anything but ordinary.

Born Theophylactus of Tusculum around 1012, he came from one of Rome’s most powerful families.

Thanks to his father’s political muscle and influence, he was elected pope in 1032.

Historians generally agree he was about 20 years old at the time, though some sources suggest he may have been even younger, possibly just 11 or 12.

Either way, he holds the record as the youngest pope in history.

From the start, Benedict IX’s papacy was plagued by scandals.

He was accused by some chroniclers of living a reckless, immoral life.

According to historical texts, including one by Pope Victor III, Benedict IX was involved in everything from violent feuds to questionable relationships.

The people of Rome were so outraged that they forced him out of the city in 1044.

But the story didn’t end there. In a bizarre twist, Benedict IX returned to power in 1045, only to resign the papacy and reportedly attempt to get married.

Selling his Pope title

Even more surprising he sold the title of pope to his godfather, who then became Pope Gregory VI.

This act of “selling the papacy,” known as simony, was one of the most notorious scandals in Church history.

Still not done, Benedict IX returned in 1047 for a third round as pope before being kicked out for good by German forces a year later.

His time in office was chaotic, but it also led to some much-needed reforms. The chaos sparked by his leadership helped push the Church toward stronger rules for electing popes, including the creation of the College of Cardinals as the official body responsible for choosing the pope.

So, why does Benedict IX’s story still matter today? In an age where global religious and political leaders tend to be older and seasoned, the idea of a teenager leading one of the world’s largest religions feels almost unimaginable.

Compare Benedict IX’s age to that of Pope Francis, who was 76 when elected.

The gap is massive, and that’s what makes Benedict’s story so striking to modern readers.

Benedict IX’s wild ride as pope remains a historical cautionary tale about the dangers of power given too young, too easily, and without accountability.