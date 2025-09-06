Key changes after Trump rebranded Department of Defense as Department of War

U.S. President Donald Trump has transformed the face of his administration with yet another Executive Order rebranding the Department of Defense as the Department of War.

According to Trump, Department of War accurately represents what the department does as well as its success in various wars .

“The Department of War provides the military forces needed to deter war and ensure our nation's security.” , reads an excerpt from the department’s website.

Trump claimed that America won both the first and the second world war when the department was known as Department of War only for the name to be changed to Department of Defense.

We won the first world war, we won the second world war, we won everything before that and in between and then we decided to go woke and we changed the name to the Department of Defense.

The rebrand is not new as it marks a return to a name that was in use from 1789 to 1947 but which was dropped as part of postwar reforms that saw priorities shift from warfare to defense.

The Executive Order which was signed on Friday, September 5, has ushered in significant changes with government employees and contractors implementing the symbolic changes.

Changes implemented

A number of changes have been implemented in the wake of the Executive Order.

Pentagon has since rebranded its Defense.gov to war.gov with visitors automatically redirected to the new website for the Department of War.

Reference to Department of Defense has also been wiped clean and replaced with the new name.

Shortly after the signing of the E.O, signage around the Department of Defense offices were quickly changed to “Department of War”.

Secretary Pete Hegseth’s nameplate was also swiftly changed to Secretary of War to reflect the rebrand.

U.S flexing its military muscles

America has in recent days resorted to aggressive military action characterised by deadly airstrikes.

U.S. and Israel carried out a targeted military operation in Iran, with President Trump claiming that the operation flattened Iran’s three major nuclear enrichment facilities and hailing it as a "spectacular military success".

Most recently, the U.S. navy carried out targeted airstrike that killed 11 people on a small boat in international waters.

According to the Department of War, the operation targeted a drug vessel operated by the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

Trump eyes the Nobel Peace Prize

President Trump has repeatedly claimed to be “the anti-war president” with the White House strongly pitching him for the Nobel Peace Prize that is awarded to the person who had done most for "fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses".

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt credited Trump with at least six peace deals or ceasefires in her pitch.

Leavitt claimed that Trump has “now ended conflicts between Thailand and Cambodia, Israel and Iran, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, India and Pakistan, Serbia and Kosovo and Egypt and Ethiopia", adding that "It's well past time that President Trump was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize”.

