PHOTOS: Trump spotted with new bruises amid health concerns: Everything we know

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again been spotted with bruising on his right hand while meeting with staff in the Oval Office, reigniting months-long speculation about his health.

This comes just days after Trump was seen covering bruises on his left hand with makeup over the weekend, further fueling concerns regarding his physical well-being.

The visible marks have raised questions about a possible underlying health condition, particularly given the president's age, 79 years.

The bruised right hand of U.S. President Donald Trump is visible during a meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. Pictures:Reuters

Earlier this July, the White House addressed growing concerns regarding Trump's health, revealing that he had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.

This is a condition where veins have difficulty sending blood from the limbs back to the heart. In a statement released by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt , the administration emphasised the president's ongoing commitment to transparency about his health.

White House Statement on Trump's Health

Leavitt explained that Trump had experienced mild swelling in his lower legs, which prompted routine medical evaluations by the White House Medical Unit.

The results of diagnostic vascular studies, including bilateral lower extremity venous Doppler ultrasounds, confirmed the diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency.

“The president underwent a comprehensive examination, including an echocardiogram that showed normal cardiac structure and function. There were no signs of heart failure, renal impairment, or systemic illness,” said Leavitt.

The statement also addressed the bruising, noting that it was consistent with minor soft tissue irritation.

This is reportedly a common issue among individuals who frequently shake hands or take aspirin, which Trump uses as part of a cardiovascular prevention regimen.

U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on August 25, 2025

“Aspirin therapy is a well-known and benign side effect that can cause minor bruising. The president remains in excellent health, as evidenced by his daily activities,” Leavitt added.

Despite the official explanation, the visible bruises have continued to draw attention, with many observers pointing to the president's age and the nature of the condition.

Chronic venous insufficiency is common in individuals over 70, though it typically poses no major health risks if managed properly.

As concerns continue, the White House maintains that Trump’s health is stable, and no further complications have been identified.

However, the public remains closely monitoring his physical condition, with the president's every move under intense scrutiny.

Trump’s bruising, particularly on the hands, has sparked wider conversations about the implications of ageing and public health transparency, especially for high-profile political figures.

While the president remains active, his health will likely continue to be a topic of discussion throughout his term.

