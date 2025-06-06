How Trump vs Musk public fallout resembles nasty political divorces in Africa

Political alliances, often formed with the goal of mutual benefit, can be volatile and unpredictable.

What begins as a strategic partnership, forged for electoral success or to consolidate power, can quickly transform into bitter rivalries.

The underlying factors for such shifts can range from personal differences to ideological divides, or even a struggle for power.

Elon Musk with US President Donald Trump

Once these relationships sour, the consequences are far-reaching, impacting not only the political landscape but also the country’s governance and stability.

1. Donald Trump vs Elon Musk

The recent fallout between Elon Musk and Donald Trump has captured global attention, highlighting how quickly political partners can become adversaries.

The tension began in early June 2025 when Musk criticised Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," a sweeping tax and spending proposal. (Akin to Kenya’s Finance Bill and Appropriations Bill )

Musk argued that the bill would increase the federal deficit by $1.5 trillion and undermine his own cost-cutting efforts at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which he had led until his departure in April.

Donald Trump and Elon Musk have big plans together.Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Trump responded by accusing Musk of ingratitude and threatened to cancel federal contracts with Musk's companies, including Tesla and SpaceX.

He also suggested that Musk was upset over the removal of electric vehicle subsidies from the bill, which Musk had previously championed.

The feud intensified when Musk insinuated that Trump was implicated in the Jeffrey Epstein files, a claim that Trump denied. In retaliation, Musk endorsed calls for Trump's impeachment and hinted at a potential third-party challenge.

Closer home in Africa, the region offers numerous examples where former political allies have turned against each other, often with dramatic consequences.

From the intense rift between William Ruto and Uhuru Kenyatta in Kenya to the deep rivalry between Yoweri Museveni and Kizza Besigye in Uganda, political dynamics on the continent have been shaped by such breakups.

These feuds tell the story of power struggles, betrayals, and ideological differences that have transformed political landscapes across Africa.

2. William Ruto & Rigathi Gachagua

Background

In Kenya, the political journey of William Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua was built on shared ambitions.

Rigathi Gachagua, a former MP and businessman, became Ruto’s deputy in the 2022 elections, a partnership that seemed like a formidable one, with the goal of unseating incumbent president Uhuru Kenyatta and challenging the status quo.

File image of President William Ruto and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

The Fallout

The relationship between the two has since deteriorated after Gachagua was impeached as DP in 2024 . Gachagua, known for his aggressive political style, has now positioned himself as a fierce critic of Ruto's administration.

3. Uhuru Kenyatta & William Ruto

Background

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his former deputy William Ruto initially shared a close bond. Their political alliance in 2013 and 2017 was one built on mutual trust and shared political goals.

Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto

The Fallout

However, after Uhuru’s second term in office, their partnership fractured. Uhuru, who once staunchly supported Ruto’s presidential bid, pivoted and endorsed opposition leader Raila Odinga in what became the infamous "handshake."

This was seen as a betrayal by Ruto, who felt left out of the process that would shape Kenya’s future leadership.

The fallout was marked by accusations of betrayal, with Ruto feeling sidelined by Uhuru’s sudden shift in allegiance.

The impact was felt deeply within the Jubilee Party, which suffered from internal divisions, as Ruto’s supporters felt disillusioned.

Uhuru’s refusal to back Ruto in the 2022 elections further intensified the bitterness, leaving Kenya’s political landscape divided.

4. Yoweri Museveni & Kizza Besigye

Background

Yoweri Museveni and Kizza Besigye were once close allies, united in their fight to overthrow the previous regime during Uganda’s liberation war in 1986.

However, over the years, Besigye, who was once Museveni’s private doctor , became one of Museveni’s harshest critics, challenging his long rule and offering himself as an alternative leader.

The Fallout

Besigye’s defection from Museveni’s National Resistance Movement was a pivotal moment in Ugandan politics.

His ideological shift, from a liberation fighter to a staunch critic of Museveni’s regime, has been driven by deepening personal and political grievances.

Yoweri Museveni & Kizza Besigye

Besigye’s campaigns against Museveni have been marked by calls for change and reform, but they have also ignited fierce personal battles.

Besigye’s rivalry with Museveni made him a prominent opposition figure and turned him into a hero for many Ugandans seeking an alternative to Museveni’s leadership.

However, it also led to significant personal sacrifices. Besigye faced repeated arrests, harassment, and intimidation by government forces .

His freedom was frequently curtailed, and he was forced to spend time in exile for his safety.

5. Cyril Ramaphosa & Julius Malema

Background

Cyril Ramaphosa and Julius Malema were once allies within South Africa’s African National Congress (ANC), with Malema being a vocal supporter of Ramaphosa’s political ambitions.

However, their relationship took a dramatic turn as Malema, known for his fiery rhetoric and populist ideals , was expelled from the ANC, eventually founding his own party, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

The Fallout

The divergence between the two men has been rooted in ideological differences. Ramaphosa, with his more moderate and pragmatic approach, has clashed with Malema’s radical positions, especially on issues such as land reform and nationalisation of industries.

Malema’s rise as a political leader has been marked by his outspoken criticism of Ramaphosa’s leadership, making the former allies bitter rivals.

Cyril Ramaphosa & Julius Malema

The political fallouts between leaders like Ruto and Rigathi, Uhuru and Ruto, Museveni and Besigye, and Ramaphosa and Malema reveal the delicate and often volatile nature of political alliances.

Betrayals, ideological differences, and the hunger for power have repeatedly driven allies apart, reshaping the political destinies of entire nations.

These rivalries offer a stark reminder of the risks inherent in political partnerships and the unpredictable nature of power dynamics.

These fallouts also offer valuable lessons for future leaders: the importance of maintaining strong, transparent, and principled alliances, while being cautious of the personal and professional divides that can erode them over time.