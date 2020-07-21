Nyeri County Governor Mutahi Kahiga has announced 12 new infections of Covid-19 among doctors in the county.

He added that the 12 are among 19 new cases reported in the county in the last 24 hours.

Governor Kahiga was speaking on Tuesday from his office where he had received a team of officials from the Ministry of Health.

Also Read: Caroline Mutoko’s video on why most Men are getting infected with Coronavirus elicits heated debate

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga

A July 13 brief from the Ministry of Health had announced 429 infections among health workers in Kenya.

At the time, Pumwani Maternity Hospital in Nairobi had a total of 41 infections among its staff.

Secretary-General of the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (Kuco) George Gibore explained that there are a number of risk factors exposing health workers to the infection.

"A majority of these workers have not been trained on how to manage Covid-19 patients and do not have the N95 masks and protective equipment. They are using the surgical masks so, if they interact with asymptomatic patients, they stand a high chance of getting infected," he stated.