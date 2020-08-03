Two members of the National Assembly have been issued with a formal warning by the Ford-Kenya party.

The two, Tongaren MP David Eseli Simiyu and his Kanduyi counterpart Wafula Wamunyinyi, have been threatened with legal suits over the alleged misrepresentation of the political party.

In a press statement on Monday, Ford-Kenya's National Organizing Secretary Chris Mandu noted that the two are also in contempt of court following orders issued on June 25, 2020.

Also Read: The amount Awori siblings contributed to raise Sh800 million for Grace Wakhungu's fine [full list]

File image of politicians from the Ford-Kenya party

"Surprisingly the duo have defied the court orders and have evidently been going around purporting to carry out activities on behalf of the Party. The two are also on record masquerading as party officials conducting what they term as ‘party grassroots elections to change leadership’ as reported by the media," Mr Mandu noted.

The party official explained that the two MPs have been purporting to conduct party elections.

"Ford Kenya Party respects the rule of law and more so the principle of social justice. By purporting to conduct party activity when the government has banned all public gatherings due to surging numbers of COVID-19 infections, the duo is risking the lives of our members and Kenyans who may interact with them thus painting bad image of the Simba Party," he stated.