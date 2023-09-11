2024 Chevrolet Camaro review & photos

With its sleek and aerodynamic design, the Camaro boasts a distinctive appearance that turns heads wherever it goes.

Under the hood, it offers a range of potent engine options, from V6 and V8 powerhouses to high-performance variants like the Camaro SS and the supercharged Camaro ZL1.

ADVERTISEMENT

These engines deliver exhilarating acceleration and robust power, ensuring an exciting driving experience.

Interior

The iteration of the 2024 Chevrolet Camaro represents a significant step forward in terms of interior quality and aesthetics compared to its predecessor.

It showcases an impressive improvement with the use of superior materials and a more contemporary design.

When you step inside, you'll immediately notice the comfortable front seats that provide excellent support for drivers and passengers alike.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

The straightforward layout of the controls adds to the user-friendly experience.

However, it's essential to acknowledge that the Camaro has its limitations when it comes to practicality.

The rear seats, unfortunately, leave much to be desired in terms of space. They are better suited for children or occasional use by adults, making it challenging to consider the Camaro as a primary people carrier.

ADVERTISEMENT

One notable feature that enhances the Camaro's appeal is the option for customisable ambient interior lighting.

Pulse Live Kenya

Connectivity

In the tech department, the Camaro comes equipped with a user-friendly touchscreen interface that seamlessly integrates Chevy's Infotainment 3 software.

This infotainment system provides a robust set of features that enhance the overall driving experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the standout features of Chevy's setup is its intuitive controls. Navigating through menus and adjusting settings is a breeze, ensuring that drivers can focus on the road without wrestling with complicated controls.

Pulse Live Kenya

The attractive menus and graphics contribute to a visually pleasing and engaging interface.

Responsiveness is a key factor when it comes to touchscreen interfaces, and the Camaro doesn't disappoint. The system reacts promptly to your inputs, minimising frustrating delays and providing a seamless user experience.

In today's connected world, staying connected on the go is essential, and the Camaro caters to this need. It includes a Wi-Fi hotspot feature, ensuring that you and your passengers can stay connected, whether for work or entertainment, even in remote areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, the inclusion of wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is a significant advantage.

Safety

While the Camaro may not offer as extensive a range of driver-assistance technology as some of its competitors, it still provides valuable safety features to enhance the driving experience.

Available blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems are among the notable safety equipment options.

These features act as an extra set of eyes on the road, helping drivers make safer lane changes and navigate busy parking lots by alerting them to vehicles in their blind spots and oncoming traffic when reversing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

For those who prioritise collision avoidance, the Camaro offers available forward-collision warning technology.

This system provides an added layer of safety by alerting the driver to potential front-end collisions, giving them valuable seconds to react and potentially avoid an accident.

Parking in tight spaces can be a challenge, but the Camaro addresses this concern with available rear parking sensors.

Performance

ADVERTISEMENT

In the world of powertrains, the Camaro has undergone some changes this year, which might pique the interest of enthusiasts and prospective buyers.

While rear-wheel drive (RWD) and a six-speed manual transmission continue to be standard across all variants, there's a notable shift in the entry-level engine offering.

The previous option of a turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine has been retired after 2023.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, the base Camaro models now come equipped with a robust 3.6-liter V-6 engine. This V-6 powerplant generates an impressive 335 horsepower and 284 lb-ft of torque, providing a spirited driving experience.

It's a nod to those who crave that extra punch in their daily commute or weekend adventures.

Performance-wise, the V-6 Camaro can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in a respectable 5.2 to 5.4 seconds, according to the manufacturer's estimates.

This puts it in a solid position among its peers in the sports car segment.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

For those who prefer an automatic transmission, it's worth noting that the V-6 Camaro equipped with an automatic gearbox offers slightly better fuel efficiency.