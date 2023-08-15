KRA auction: How to bid for cars & other products at throwaway prices

The auction will run for 7 days, from Monday, August 14 to Sunday, August 20. The items being auctioned include cars, household goods, electronic appliances, and furniture.

Many Kenyans have expressed interest in participating in the auction where items are set to be disposed of at throwaway prices.

Among the vehicles on auction is an imported Mazda CX5 with a reserve price of Sh1.5 million and Mazda Demio with a reserve price of Sh358,467.

Other affordable cars in auction include a NISSAN JUKE whose reserve price is Sh 795,000 and a HILUX VIGO with a reserve price of Sh727,000

How to bid for items in the KRA auction

The Online Auction site can be accessed through KRA's auction portal.

a) On the home page, the participant should click on auction to navigate through the available auction lots and click on view for more details.

b) A bidder is required to login using his iTax portal credentials (PIN and Password) in order to participate in the bidding process.

c) If PIN or password is wrong the system prompts to capture the correct PIN/Password.

d) If successfully logged in, the bidder is prompted to read and confirm the Terms and Conditions. If okay, the bidder clicks the “Join Auction” button.

e) Place your bid above the reserve price.

f) Click on Submit Bid and then confirm.

g) After submission the system allows you to update or cancel or cancel your bids.

h) The bidder can view my messages under his login when he clicks on his PIN as shown below.

i) The winning bidder receives a message confirming they have won as shown below.