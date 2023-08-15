The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

KRA auction: How to bid for cars & other products at throwaway prices

Denis Mwangi

Among some of the cars being sold at throwaway prices include an imported Mazda Demio with a reserve price of Sh358K and Hilux Vigo with a reserve price of Sh790k

A collage of cars
A collage of cars

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced a mass online auction of overstayed cars and other items at the Mombasa Port.

Recommended articles

The auction will run for 7 days, from Monday, August 14 to Sunday, August 20. The items being auctioned include cars, household goods, electronic appliances, and furniture.

Many Kenyans have expressed interest in participating in the auction where items are set to be disposed of at throwaway prices.

KRA gets gadgets to monitor Kenyans on social media and on the road
KRA gets gadgets to monitor Kenyans on social media and on the road Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Among the vehicles on auction is an imported Mazda CX5 with a reserve price of Sh1.5 million and Mazda Demio with a reserve price of Sh358,467.

Other affordable cars in auction include a NISSAN JUKE whose reserve price is Sh 795,000 and a HILUX VIGO with a reserve price of Sh727,000

The Online Auction site can be accessed through KRA's auction portal.

KRA auction portal
KRA auction portal KRA auction portal Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

a) On the home page, the participant should click on auction to navigate through the available auction lots and click on view for more details.

b) A bidder is required to login using his iTax portal credentials (PIN and Password) in order to participate in the bidding process.

KRA auction portal
KRA auction portal KRA auction portal Pulse Live Kenya

c) If PIN or password is wrong the system prompts to capture the correct PIN/Password.

d) If successfully logged in, the bidder is prompted to read and confirm the Terms and Conditions. If okay, the bidder clicks the “Join Auction” button.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: KRA allocated Sh1.2B to go after Kenyans evading tax

e) Place your bid above the reserve price.

KRA auction portal
KRA auction portal KRA auction portal Pulse Live Kenya

f) Click on Submit Bid and then confirm.

g) After submission the system allows you to update or cancel or cancel your bids.

ADVERTISEMENT

h) The bidder can view my messages under his login when he clicks on his PIN as shown below.

i) The winning bidder receives a message confirming they have won as shown below.

j) The system automatically generates a PRN and an email is sent to the winning bidder with the PRN attachment. NB. The email used is the one registered on the PIN.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

EPRA defends subsidising of fuel despite heavy Ruto opposition

EPRA defends subsidising of fuel despite heavy Ruto opposition

See the vital $500 Million food deal Egypt has secured with Abu Dhabi

See the vital $500 Million food deal Egypt has secured with Abu Dhabi

KRA auction: How to bid for cars & other products at throwaway prices

KRA auction: How to bid for cars & other products at throwaway prices

Safaricom gets greenlight to raise M-Pesa limits

Safaricom gets greenlight to raise M-Pesa limits

EPRA announces fuel prices for August & September

EPRA announces fuel prices for August & September

Kenya and Uganda open new trade route: Suam border crossing

Kenya and Uganda open new trade route: Suam border crossing

African Airlines defy odds with 34.7% surge, yet global share remains modest

African Airlines defy odds with 34.7% surge, yet global share remains modest

See how most Tanzanians feel about their government

See how most Tanzanians feel about their government

Mastercard ventures into African fintech with $5.2bn MTN stake

Mastercard ventures into African fintech with $5.2bn MTN stake

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Billionaire Ahmed Hashi

Meet Kenyan billionaire who rose from selling kerosene in jerry cans

Fuel pump

EPRA announces fuel prices for August & September

Volkswagen Polo Vivo

List of vehicles manufactured in Kenya & their prices

Kenya MD and CEO Dr Eng Joseph Siror engaging with our technical team at Lanet Substation

Kenya Power explains why electricity bills attract a 18.5% extra charge