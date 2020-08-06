The Migori County government has denied media reports indicating that 48 members of one family have been infected with Coronavirus.

Migori Health executive Isca Oluoch clarified that only seven members of one family had tested positive after tests.

Dr Oluoch further stated that the 48 claimed positive cases were only primary and secondary contacts of the first positive case.

"Out of the 48 samples, 14 turned positive and of the 14 only seven are from one family," Dr Oluoch clarified.

Former Migori County Speaker Gordon Ogola, a member of the family, also clarified his statement saying that it had been blown out of proportion.

"My intention was to tell Kenyans how serious the Covid matter is and shared my thoughts in one of the WhatsApp groups. I only learnt that the matter had been blown out of proportion when I read about it in the local dailies. My message was intended to sensitize the public on the gravity of the pandemic," Ogola clarified.

The ex-speaker buried his brother Moses Osoro, who succumbed to the infection, on Wednesday.

