Popular blogger Edgar Obare was on Monday presented at the Kiambu Law Courts days after he was arrested.

The blogger was charged with unlawfully publishing private and personal details of a renowned YouTuber under Section 72 of the Data Protection Act.

"On diverse dates between July 9 and July 13, 2020 at an unknown place, within the Republic of Kenya, using your social media accounts , domain name www.bnn.ke and verified Instagram account @edgarobare, unlawfully disclosed to your online followers personal data to wit visa belonging to one Natalie Wanjiru Githinji without her consent," the charge sheet read.

He denied the charges and was ordered to await a ruing on his bail application for Monday afternoon.

Popular social media personality Edgar Obare

Obare was represented by lawyer Titus Munene Kinyua.

Should he be found guilty of the charges against him, Mr Obare will be liable to a fine of at least Sh3 million or to an imprisonment term of not more than 10 years or both.

The blogger was arrested on Thursday last week after YouTuber Natalie Tewa filed a complaint.

He was questioned at the DCI headquarters and later detained at the Gigiri Police Station.

The weekend saw a campaign by other social media influencers to have Obare released from custody after he expressed fears for his safety.

