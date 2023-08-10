10 features of Sh30M Bentley Bentayga spotted in Kenya

This opulent SUV, boasting a price tag of Sh30 million, has captured the attention of discerning enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike.

From its exquisite craftsmanship to its cutting-edge technology, the Bentley Bentayga introduces a new standard of elegance and performance on Kenyan roads.

Here, we delve into 10 standout features that define the epitome of luxury embodied by this remarkable vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Performance & fuel consumption

Within the heart of the Bentayga's lineup lies a trio of powertrain choices, each seamlessly paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system.

At the pinnacle of performance, the Bentayga Speed commands attention with its 6.0-litre W-12 engine, unleashing an authoritative 626 hp and an impressive 664 lb-ft of torque.

This translates into an astonishing zero to 60 mph sprint in just 3.1 seconds for the ultimate Bentley SUV experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

While the V-8 engine variants of the Bentayga achieve a fuel economy rating of 15/24 mpg city/highway, the W-12 powerhouse offers 12/18 mpg, underscoring its dynamic prowess and unbridled power.

Technology

Central to Bentayga's technological suite is an alluring 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment display.

This dynamic interface encompasses integrated navigation, wireless compatibility with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the added convenience of a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity on the move.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enhancing the passenger experience, the rear seat features a removable touchscreen remote, granting those in the back the power to command infotainment functions.

Pulse Live Kenya

Catering to auditory pleasures, a standard 590-watt 12-speaker audio system sets the tone, while enthusiasts of exceptional sound can indulge in Bentley's premium offering: a staggering 1780-watt 20-speaker Naim sound system that delivers an auditory masterpiece like no other.

Cargo space

ADVERTISEMENT

Step into the Bentayga's interior, where a world of spacious luxury awaits, granting occupants the freedom to relish the journey ahead.

At the forefront, the front passengers are pampered with a generous 41.9 inches of legroom, while those in the rear revel in an even more remarkable 40.9 inches, a dimension that takes on an even more lavish aspect in the long-wheelbase EWB model.

This mirrors the approach of the Aston Martin DBX, which offers 41.7 inches in the front and 40.9 inches in the rear.

Form meets function seamlessly in the Bentayga's design, with the four-seat configuration delivering 13.8 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats, a capacity that blossoms to an impressive 62.6 cubic feet when the back row is elegantly folded down.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Opting for the five-seat version provides a substantial 17.7 cubic feet of trunk space.

In comparison, the Aston Martin showcases 22.5 cubic feet of cargo room behind the rear seats, yet this capacity tapers to 54 cubic feet when the rear seats are elegantly collapsed.

Safety

Bentley takes safety to a new pinnacle by outfitting its SUV with a robust array of standard active safety features.

These include high-beam assist, park assist, a comprehensive 360-degree camera system, pedestrian warning, rear cross-traffic warning, and pre-collision braking.

ADVERTISEMENT

For those seeking an extra layer of security, the Bentayga offers optional advanced technologies such as adaptive cruise control, a head-up display, lane-keeping assist, traffic assist, and the innovative advantage of night vision.

Pulse Live Kenya

This comprehensive safety approach demonstrates Bentley's unwavering commitment to elevating both the driving experience and passengers' confidence on every journey.

Other features

Alloy wheels Automatic climate control Power windows - front Passenger airbag Anti-lock braking system Adjustable headrests