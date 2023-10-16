How to improve fuel efficiency & save money on your car

Improving your vehicle's fuel efficiency not only helps your wallet but also benefits the environment by reducing carbon emissions.

In this article, we will explore various tips and strategies to help you make your car more fuel-efficient.

Maintain proper tyre pressure

One of the simplest yet most effective ways to improve fuel efficiency is by maintaining the correct tyre pressure.

Underinflated tyres increase rolling resistance, which makes the engine work harder and consume more fuel.

Regularly check your tyre pressure and keep it at the manufacturer's recommended level to ensure optimal performance.

Reduce excess weight

Carrying unnecessary weight in your vehicle can significantly reduce fuel efficiency.

Empty your trunk of items you don't need for your trip, as added weight requires more energy to move, leading to increased fuel consumption.

Drive smoothly and steadily

Aggressive driving behaviors like rapid acceleration, hard braking, and excessive speeding can negatively impact your car's fuel efficiency.

To conserve fuel, practice smooth and gradual acceleration and deceleration. Use cruise control when possible to maintain a constant speed on highways.

Plan your trips

Combining errands and planning your trips efficiently can help reduce fuel consumption.

When running multiple errands, aim to do them all in one trip rather than making several separate journeys. Additionally, consider using traffic apps to avoid congested routes and reduce idle time.

Keep your car serviced

Regular vehicle maintenance is essential for optimal fuel efficiency. Ensure that your engine, transmission, and exhaust systems are in good condition.

Change your oil and air filters at recommended intervals and keep your car tuned up. A well-maintained car runs more efficiently and consumes less fuel.

Use the right fuel

Consult your vehicle's owner's manual to determine the correct octane rating for your car's engine.

Using a higher-octane fuel than required offers no additional benefits and only adds to your expenses.

Minimise idle time

Idling consumes fuel, and modern engines are designed to use less fuel when restarted than when left idling for extended periods.

Turn off your engine when you expect to be stationary for more than a minute, such as waiting at a railway crossing or during extended stops.

Choose the right route

When planning your routes, choose the one with the least traffic congestion. Stop-and-go traffic consumes more fuel than steady driving, so consider alternative routes to avoid peak congestion times.

Limit air conditioning use

Air conditioning can be a fuel-hungry system, especially when driving at lower speeds. When it's not excessively hot, consider using your car's ventilation system instead.

At higher speeds, using the A/C is often more fuel-efficient than driving with open windows, as open windows create aerodynamic drag.

Employ fuel-efficient driving techniques

Advanced driving techniques like hypermiling can help maximise your car's fuel efficiency.

This includes coasting when possible, using downhill momentum to your advantage, and minimising the use of your brakes.

Reduce wind resistance

Aerodynamic drag is a significant factor in fuel consumption, particularly at higher speeds.