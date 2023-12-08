Kenya Power held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday, December 8, where a fresh board of directors was constituted.
Ex-MD at Raila's firm contends for Kenya Power board seat
Notable among the candidates is Paul Odola, a former Managing Director of Spectre International, a company owned by opposition leader Raila Odinga's family.
The unveiling of the new board is scheduled for Saturday, December 9.
A total of 22 candidates were in contention for a position on the board, reflecting a diverse range of backgrounds.
Among them, 8 candidates boasted expertise in engineering, 2 in finance, audit, and risk management, 5 in information and communication technology (ICT), and another 8 in governance.
The government will appoint 5 directors to the board, while shareholders had the opportunity to elect 4 directors.
During the AGM, Kenya Power CEO Joseph Siror outlined the company's strategic initiatives to drive sales and combat electricity theft.
He revealed a smart metering roadmap designed to address gaps identified in the metering value chain, emphasizing the company's commitment to growing electricity sales, improving revenue collection, reducing system losses, managing costs, and enhancing customer experience.
Looking ahead, Siror announced Kenya Power's focus on key areas of growth, including electric mobility, energy storage, digitalization, and decarbonization.
The list of shortlisted board nominees features prominent figures from various sectors, including;
- Jared Othieno, former Managing Director of Geothermal Development Company
- Collins Juma, former CEO of Nuclear Power and Energy Agency
- Margaret Ogai, CEO of Kenya Engineering Board
- Engineer James Rege, former Member of Parliament for Karachuonyo Constituency
Other candidates include;
- Chemical & Process Engineer Andrew Oduor Amadi
- Engineer Paul Yatich Kandie
- Engineer David Manasses Mutonga
- Ndirangu Ngunjiri
- Former Kenya Pipeline Finance Manager Caleb Manyaga Bwauma
- Former KRA Commissioner - Corporate Support Services Ezekiel Saina
- Nairobi City County Revenue Administration Authority Board Chairperson Andrew Chege
- Former Bungoma County Secretary Joseph Wakoli Wambati
- Former ICT PS Jerome Okoth Ochieng
- DTB Chief Information & Digital Officer Volemi Dennis Ikocheli
- Homa Bay County Revenue Board member Tobias Otieno Konyango
- Charles Ngugi Njenga
- Retired banker Arthur Namu
- Kipkales Chetalam Kale
- Kenya Network Information Centre Board chair Geoffrey Shimanyula
- Ruth Waithera Muirure
- Lizzie Chongoti
The unveiling of the new board on December 9 will mark a crucial step for Kenya Power, setting the tone for its strategic direction in the coming years.
