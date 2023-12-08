The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

Ex-MD at Raila's firm contends for Kenya Power board seat

Denis Mwangi

Notable among the candidates is Paul Odola, a former Managing Director of Spectre International, a company owned by opposition leader Raila Odinga's family.

Paul Odola, a former Managing Director of Spectre International,
Paul Odola, a former Managing Director of Spectre International,

Kenya Power held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday, December 8, where a fresh board of directors was constituted.

Recommended articles

The unveiling of the new board is scheduled for Saturday, December 9.

A total of 22 candidates were in contention for a position on the board, reflecting a diverse range of backgrounds.

Among them, 8 candidates boasted expertise in engineering, 2 in finance, audit, and risk management, 5 in information and communication technology (ICT), and another 8 in governance.

ADVERTISEMENT
A Kenya Power employee working on a power line
A Kenya Power employee working on a power line pulse uganda

The government will appoint 5 directors to the board, while shareholders had the opportunity to elect 4 directors.

Notable among the candidates is Paul Odola, the former Managing Director of Spectre International, a company owned by opposition leader Raila Odinga's family.

During the AGM, Kenya Power CEO Joseph Siror outlined the company's strategic initiatives to drive sales and combat electricity theft.

He revealed a smart metering roadmap designed to address gaps identified in the metering value chain, emphasizing the company's commitment to growing electricity sales, improving revenue collection, reducing system losses, managing costs, and enhancing customer experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: You can boil githeri with Sh20 electricity - Kenya Power boss advises Kenyans

Looking ahead, Siror announced Kenya Power's focus on key areas of growth, including electric mobility, energy storage, digitalization, and decarbonization.

The list of shortlisted board nominees features prominent figures from various sectors, including;

  • Jared Othieno, former Managing Director of Geothermal Development Company
  • Collins Juma, former CEO of Nuclear Power and Energy Agency
  • Margaret Ogai, CEO of Kenya Engineering Board
  • Engineer James Rege, former Member of Parliament for Karachuonyo Constituency
[FILE] Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) live line experts dismantle power cables to relocate power lines to pave way for the construction of the Nairobi Expressway in Westlands, Nairobi, on September 24, 2020. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
[FILE] Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) live line experts dismantle power cables to relocate power lines to pave way for the construction of the Nairobi Expressway in Westlands, Nairobi, on September 24, 2020. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Other candidates include;

  • Chemical & Process Engineer Andrew Oduor Amadi
  • Engineer Paul Yatich Kandie
  • Engineer David Manasses Mutonga
  • Ndirangu Ngunjiri
  • Former Kenya Pipeline Finance Manager Caleb Manyaga Bwauma
  • Former KRA Commissioner - Corporate Support Services Ezekiel Saina
  • Nairobi City County Revenue Administration Authority Board Chairperson Andrew Chege
  • Former Bungoma County Secretary Joseph Wakoli Wambati
  • Former ICT PS Jerome Okoth Ochieng
  • DTB Chief Information & Digital Officer Volemi Dennis Ikocheli
  • Homa Bay County Revenue Board member Tobias Otieno Konyango
  • Charles Ngugi Njenga
  • Retired banker Arthur Namu
  • Kipkales Chetalam Kale
  • Kenya Network Information Centre Board chair Geoffrey Shimanyula
  • Ruth Waithera Muirure
  • Lizzie Chongoti

The unveiling of the new board on December 9 will mark a crucial step for Kenya Power, setting the tone for its strategic direction in the coming years.

READ: 76 proven hacks to make Kenya Power tokens last longer

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ex-MD at Raila's firm contends for Kenya Power board seat

Ex-MD at Raila's firm contends for Kenya Power board seat

Ericsson report forecasts 85% of global population to have 5G by 2029, with Africa leading the way

Ericsson report forecasts 85% of global population to have 5G by 2029, with Africa leading the way

It's shameful Chinese owns patent rights to Ghanaian Kente designs — Copyrights expert

It's shameful Chinese owns patent rights to Ghanaian Kente designs — Copyrights expert

Israel's 2,000-pound SPICE bombs are highly accurate but could be overkill in Gaza

Israel's 2,000-pound SPICE bombs are highly accurate but could be overkill in Gaza

TikToK announces Sh229.9 million investment for small businesses in Kenya & EA

TikToK announces Sh229.9 million investment for small businesses in Kenya & EA

Most powerful African women in the world 2023

Most powerful African women in the world 2023

10 largest African countries by land mass

10 largest African countries by land mass

World Bank to provide electricity for 100 million Africans by 2030

World Bank to provide electricity for 100 million Africans by 2030

YouTube Music and YouTube Premium launches in Kenya [Prices]

YouTube Music and YouTube Premium launches in Kenya [Prices]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sylvia Agani and Julia Vershinskaya with the Oshan

China's oldest car firm (160 years) enters Kenya with 6 new models [Photos]

CBK Governor Kamau Thugge during a meeting in Nairobi

What to expect after CBK hikes interest rates to highest level in 11 years

A collection of electronic gadgets

Why some phones, electronics or car parts are designed to fail with time

YouTube Premium

YouTube Music and YouTube Premium launches in Kenya [Prices]