Ex-MD at Raila's firm contends for Kenya Power board seat

The unveiling of the new board is scheduled for Saturday, December 9.

A total of 22 candidates were in contention for a position on the board, reflecting a diverse range of backgrounds.

Among them, 8 candidates boasted expertise in engineering, 2 in finance, audit, and risk management, 5 in information and communication technology (ICT), and another 8 in governance.

The government will appoint 5 directors to the board, while shareholders had the opportunity to elect 4 directors.

Notable among the candidates is Paul Odola, the former Managing Director of Spectre International, a company owned by opposition leader Raila Odinga's family.

During the AGM, Kenya Power CEO Joseph Siror outlined the company's strategic initiatives to drive sales and combat electricity theft.

He revealed a smart metering roadmap designed to address gaps identified in the metering value chain, emphasizing the company's commitment to growing electricity sales, improving revenue collection, reducing system losses, managing costs, and enhancing customer experience.

Looking ahead, Siror announced Kenya Power's focus on key areas of growth, including electric mobility, energy storage, digitalization, and decarbonization.

The list of shortlisted board nominees features prominent figures from various sectors, including;

Jared Othieno, former Managing Director of Geothermal Development Company

Collins Juma, former CEO of Nuclear Power and Energy Agency

Margaret Ogai, CEO of Kenya Engineering Board

Engineer James Rege, former Member of Parliament for Karachuonyo Constituency

Other candidates include;

Chemical & Process Engineer Andrew Oduor Amadi

Engineer Paul Yatich Kandie

Engineer David Manasses Mutonga

Ndirangu Ngunjiri

Former Kenya Pipeline Finance Manager Caleb Manyaga Bwauma

Former KRA Commissioner - Corporate Support Services Ezekiel Saina

Nairobi City County Revenue Administration Authority Board Chairperson Andrew Chege

Former Bungoma County Secretary Joseph Wakoli Wambati

Former ICT PS Jerome Okoth Ochieng

DTB Chief Information & Digital Officer Volemi Dennis Ikocheli

Homa Bay County Revenue Board member Tobias Otieno Konyango

Charles Ngugi Njenga

Retired banker Arthur Namu

Kipkales Chetalam Kale

Kenya Network Information Centre Board chair Geoffrey Shimanyula

Ruth Waithera Muirure

Lizzie Chongoti