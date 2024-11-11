The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

29 most dominant fuel companies in Kenya by market share - EPRA report

Denis Mwangi

As Kenya faces a decline in fuel demand, EPRA's latest report ranks the leading fuel companies by market share

A car being fueled
A car being fueled

Kenya’s overall petroleum consumption has taken a notable dip, marking a 2.1% decrease, according to the latest Energy and Petroleum Statistics Report by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

The report highlights a reduction from 5.58 million cubic meters in 2022/2023 to 5.46 million cubic meters in 2023/2024, indicating a shift in consumer behavior likely influenced by rising fuel costs and broader economic pressures.

The decline comes as fuel prices fluctuate sharply, influenced by the volatility of the Kenyan shilling against the US dollar.

Fuel pump
Fuel pump Pulse Ghana
Over the past year, the shilling reached a high of Sh159.69 per dollar in early 2024, compounding the cost of petroleum imports.

For consumers and businesses alike, this exchange rate instability increased the price of fuel fuel expenses, affecting demand.

Fuel prices in Kenya are determined by factors such as landed costs, distribution costs, taxes and levies, demurrage costs and margins accrued by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

EPRA computes these costs and publishes monthly prices for super petrol (PMS), Diesel (AGO) and Illuminating Kerosene (IK) on the 14th day of every month.

Kenya recorded its highest price of fuel when petrol hit Sh217.36 and diesel Sh205.47 per litre.

EPRA's report show a trend in the local petroleum pump prices during the financial year 2023/2024 with Nairobi used as an example
EPRA's report show a trend in the local petroleum pump prices during the financial year 2023/2024 with Nairobi used as an example EPRA's report show a trend in the local petroleum pump prices during the financial year 2023/2024 with Nairobi used as an example Pulse Live Kenya

Petroleum demand trends reflect not just consumer choices but the economic realities Kenyans face.

This shift in demand aligns with a broader trend where high energy prices have forced both individual consumers and industrial users to seek alternatives or limit fuel usage.

Reduced domestic demand for petroleum also led to a 2% drop in import volumes during the year under review.

There were 140 registered Oil-Marketing Companies (OMCs) as at June 2024.

OMC % Share Local sales volume for imported products (m3)
Vivo Energy Kenya Limited 22.24 1215150.75
Rubis Energy Kenya Plc 15.56 850194.85
TotalEnergies Marketing Kenya Plc 15.06 822808.79
Ola Energy Kenya Limited 5.93 324154
Be Energy Limited 4.43 241791.22
Galana Energies Limited 2.71 147921.27
Stabex International Ltd 2.39 130792.21
Oryx Energies Kenya Limited 2.33 127531.4
Lake Oil Limited 2.17 118569.99
Tosha Petroleum (Kenya) Limited 2.17 118503
Petro Oil Kenya Limited 2.05 112218
Hass Petroleum Kenya Limited 1.99 108725
Gapco Kenya Limited 1.63 89271.5
Dalbit Petroleum Limited 1.5 81841.68
Astrol Petroleum Company Limited 1.22 66632.93
Gulf Energy Holdings Limited 1.14 62345.44
Lexo Energy Kenya Limited 1.03 56169.45
Sahara Energy Limited 0.99 54101.33
Towba Petroleum Company Limited 0.95 52049.82
Green Wells Energies Limited 0.9 49033.2
Aftah Petroleum(K)Ltd 0.86 47201.86
Fossil Supplies Limited 0.82 44584
Luqman Petroleum Limited 0.62 33973.09
Ramji Haribhai Devani Limited 0.6 33002
Riva Petroleum Dealers Limited 0.57 30888.65
East African Gasoil Limited 0.48 26192.71
Trinity Energy (K) Limited 0.46 25400.75
Zacosia Trading Limited 0.46 25214.6
Others 6.7 367601.76
Denis Mwangi

