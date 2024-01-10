The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

Airbnb issues statement after Starlet Wahu’s gruesome murder

Denis Mwangi

Starlet Wahu was murdered in a date gone wrong at Papino Apartments in South B

Airbnb issues statement after Starlet Wahu’s gruesome murder
Airbnb issues statement after Starlet Wahu’s gruesome murder

Airbnb, an online marketplace that connects people who want to rent out their property with people who are looking for accommodation, has responded to the unfortunate incident in which Starlet Wahu was found murdered.

Recommended articles

The company distanced itself from the events that transpired on January 3, after the company was featured in many headlines reporting the story.

A spokesperson for Airbnb told this writer that the house in question was not booked via Airbnb and the suspect, John Matara, does not have an account on the platform.

Starlet Wahu
Starlet Wahu Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The company explained that the term Airbnb is often used as a catch-all term to describe the entire booking industry even when the property is listed on other platforms.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of this shocking event, but it is important to make clear that this is not connected to Airbnb in any way.

“The property in question did not have a reservation booked on Airbnb for the dates reported, and we do not have an account registered to the name of the accused. Our thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time,” the company said.

While the online accommodation booking has revolutionized the travel and hospitality industry, providing travellers with diverse accommodation options across Kenya, there are important considerations that individuals should keep in mind before opting for a short or long term stay.

There are red flags that travellers should consider before making a booking.

ADVERTISEMENT

These include varied standards, limited on-site assistance, varied house rules, last-minute cancellations, potential risks, additional charges, limited guest safety monitoring, limited public transit and parking, emergency exits and procedures, and neighbourhood safety.

Many listings, which range from rooms in regular houses to unique and exotic properties, lack standardized rating systems, which can lead to discrepancies in expectations.

Starlet Wahu﻿
Starlet Wahu﻿ Starlet Wahu﻿ Pulse Live Kenya

Additionally, while online accommodation booking apps excel in providing a sense of independence and privacy, the downside is the potential lack of on-site assistance.

Many listings are private properties, and if issues arise, guests may have to coordinate with off-site hosts.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: DCI arrests 2nd suspect in Starlet Wahu's murder as more victims come forward

Each property comes with its own set of house rules, varying in strictness and content, and travellers should thoroughly review these rules to ensure a suitable match with their preferences.

Some properties may lack standardized emergency exits and procedures found in other commercial accommodations, and the absence of a consistently safe neighbourhood can impact the overall security of the stay.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Airbnb issues statement after Starlet Wahu’s gruesome murder

Airbnb issues statement after Starlet Wahu’s gruesome murder

Nigeria loses its top spot to Kenya in Africa's tech market

Nigeria loses its top spot to Kenya in Africa's tech market

12 ways to get better at using ChatGPT: Comprehensive prompt guide

12 ways to get better at using ChatGPT: Comprehensive prompt guide

10 African cities with the highest cost of living

10 African cities with the highest cost of living

Attacks from militants on the Red Sea is taking its toll on Kenya’s finances

Attacks from militants on the Red Sea is taking its toll on Kenya’s finances

Unspoken gratitude: How children unintentionally honour their parents

Unspoken gratitude: How children unintentionally honour their parents

Dramatic rescue operation frees 15 trapped miners in Zimbabwe

Dramatic rescue operation frees 15 trapped miners in Zimbabwe

Top 10 African countries with the cheapest fuel prices at the start of 2024

Top 10 African countries with the cheapest fuel prices at the start of 2024

Somalia declares Ethiopia-Somaliland port agreement 'illegal' and nullifies deal

Somalia declares Ethiopia-Somaliland port agreement 'illegal' and nullifies deal

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan household products, and how much the same goods cost in U.S.

13 Kenyan household products, and how much the same goods cost in the U.S.

2024 brings in entrepreneurship spirit and the potential for innovative ventures [Freepik]

7 home-based business ideas to try in 2024

A man with his son having a convo

Unspoken gratitude: How children unintentionally honour their parents

An Informal greengrocer popularly known as Mama Mboga selling her vegetables.

5 business ventures that witness a boom post-holiday season