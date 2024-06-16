Sabina Joy, CBD home & other assets owned by billionaire Gerald Gikonyo

Gikonyo, who recently passed away at the venerable age of over 110, was a co-founder of Rwathia Distributors, a company that played a pivotal role in shaping the country’s economic landscape.

According to the family, the billionaire died while recovering at his home along Luthuli Avenue in Nairobi.

His legacy is a testament to his business acumen and relentless drive, reflected in the diverse array of assets he amassed over his lifetime.

One of his most popular investments was Sabina Joy an entertainment joint in Nairobi CBD.

Sabina Joy

One of the most iconic properties associated with Gikonyo is the Sabina Joy building, located in the bustling heart of Nairobi's Central Business District.

Known for its vibrant nightlife, Sabina Joy has been a landmark for decades.

The building houses numerous entertainment joints that have catered to a broad clientele, making it a significant contributor to the nightlife economy of Nairobi.

CBD Home

Gikonyo's residence on Luthuli Avenue in Nairobi is another noteworthy asset.

This home, where he spent his final days, is emblematic of his deep roots in the city.

Nestled in the busy Central Business District, the home is not just a residence but also a symbol of his enduring connection to the heart of Nairobi's commercial activities.

Real Estate Ventures

Gikonyo’s influence extended beyond Sabina Joy and his CBD home. His real estate ventures include:

Magomano Hotel New Kinangop Hotel Timboroa hotels Alfa Hotel

Each property is strategically located to capitalise on the bustling activity of the city.

These establishments have been instrumental in providing hospitality services to both locals and visitors, contributing significantly to Nairobi's hospitality industry.

Commercial Buildings

In addition to hotels, Gikonyo also invested in several high-rise commercial buildings. These structures have been pivotal in offering office space and retail opportunities within the CBD, fostering economic growth and providing employment for many Nairobi residents.

The rental income from these properties has been a substantial part of Gikonyo's diversified portfolio.

Rwathia Distributors

At the heart of Gikonyo’s empire is Rwathia Distributors. This company, co-founded with his peers, has been a cornerstone of his wealth.

Specialising in the distribution of various goods, Rwathia Distributors has played a crucial role in the supply chain network within Kenya, impacting numerous businesses and consumers.

Legacy and Personal Philosophy

Gikonyo's life and business philosophy were as unique as his achievements.

Known for his simple yet profound approach to life, he often emphasised the importance of following one's instincts and desires.

He believed in enjoying life to the fullest, which included indulging in traditional brews and meats, and even refrained from learning to drive due to his cautious nature regarding car accidents.

Gikonyo was also among the first Kenyans to buy a car after he combined resources with a friend.

He has mentored many successful businessmen, including former Equity Bank chairman Peter Munga, who once worked as a casual laborer in one of Kanyuira's hotels. This

Humble Beginnings

Born in the early 1900s in Kangema, Murang’a County, Gerald Gikonyo's early life was far from easy.

Orphaned at a young age, he faced the harsh realities of life head-on.

His initial years were spent working as a farm help at a Catholic Mission, where he gained firsthand experience in hard work and discipline.

This early exposure to laborious tasks instilled in him a strong work ethic that would define his later endeavors.

Gikonyo's journey took a significant turn when he started working at the Kenya Coffee Planters Union.

It was here that he developed an understanding of the business world and began nurturing his entrepreneurial spirit. He then moved to Nairobi, a city that would become the stage for his incredible transformation.

Nairobi life

In Nairobi, Gikonyo, along with a group of friends from his hometown, co-founded Rwathia Distributors.

This company laid the foundation for his future success. Starting with modest means, Gikonyo and his partners expanded their business, navigating through the challenges of the colonial and post-colonial periods in Kenya.

Rwathia Distributors grew to become a significant player in Kenya’s distribution network, highlighting Gikonyo's business acumen and ability to adapt to changing market conditions.

Personal Life and Philosophy

Despite his vast wealth, Gikonyo was known for his simplicity and adherence to traditional values.

He had a unique outlook on life, often emphasizing the importance of following one's instincts and desires.

Known for enjoying traditional brews and meats, Gikonyo’s lifestyle reflected his deep connection to his cultural roots. He never learned to drive, preferring to avoid the risks associated with driving and opting instead for a more cautious approach to life.

Family Background

Gerald Gikonyo, despite his immense wealth and business acumen, maintained a strong bond with his family.

Orphaned at a young age, Gikonyo found solace and strength in the company of his extended family and community members in Kangema, Murang’a County.

These early experiences instilled in him the importance of family, a value that remained central to his life.

Marriage and Children

Embracing the traditional Kikuyu culture, Gikonyo was a polygamous man, married to four wives with whom he had 23 children.

His family was expansive, a testament to his belief in the strength and unity of familial bonds.

Gikonyo's family spanned multiple generations, a source of great pride for him.

He once mentioned that he estimated his grandchildren to number more than 300, with over 100 great-grandchildren.