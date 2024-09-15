The sports category has moved to a new website.

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

Coast Bus joins Buscar Sacco to comply with mandatory NTSA rule

Amos Robi

Buscar Sacco is known for luxurious long-distance bus services in East Africa

Coast Bus
Coast Bus
  • Coast Bus Company has joined the Buscar Sacco in East Africa to comply with NTSA regulations
  • NTSA requires all SACCOS in Kenya to have a minimum of 30 vehicles to operate legally
  • By joining Buscar Sacco, Coast Bus ensures compliance with NTSA regulations and avoids potential service suspension

Recommended articles

In a strategic move to comply with the National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA) regulations, long-serving Coast Bus Company has joined the Buscar Sacco, East Africa.

This partnership comes after NTSA's directive that all SACCOS in Kenya must have a minimum of 30 vehicles to operate legally.

The NTSA regulation requires that every transport SACCO in Kenya should have a fleet of at least 30 vehicles to ensure proper management and safety of public transport services.

Due to its small fleet, Coast Bus has found it challenging to meet this requirement independently.

“Coast Bus has joined the Buscar Sacco. Due to their small fleet number, they can’t have their own SACCO like before. NTSA requires a SACCO to have a minimum of 30 vehicles,” read a statement announcing the merger.

A buscar sacco bus
A buscar sacco bus Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 6 areas NTSA checks for during mandatory car inspections for all motorists

Coast Bus, which has been operational for decades, has a long-standing reputation for providing reliable transport services across the country, particularly along the Mombasa-Nairobi route.

However, its limited number of vehicles meant it could not operate its own SACCO in accordance with current regulations.

Buscar on the other hand is a popular transport company in East Africa, renowned for its luxurious long-distance bus services. The company has earned a reputation for passenger comfort, providing a variety of amenities to enhance the travel experience.

By joining Buscar Sacco, Coast Bus ensures that it remains compliant with NTSA's regulations and avoids any potential suspension of its services.

Coast Bus
Coast Bus Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How to invest in the Sh250B matatu industry - Costs, income & success stories

The merger is expected to bring a boost to both companies by pooling resources, sharing operational expertise, and providing a larger, more diverse range of routes to passengers.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

