Coast Bus joins Buscar Sacco to comply with mandatory NTSA rule

In a strategic move to comply with the National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA) regulations, long-serving Coast Bus Company has joined the Buscar Sacco, East Africa.

This partnership comes after NTSA's directive that all SACCOS in Kenya must have a minimum of 30 vehicles to operate legally.

NTSA compliance

The NTSA regulation requires that every transport SACCO in Kenya should have a fleet of at least 30 vehicles to ensure proper management and safety of public transport services.

Due to its small fleet, Coast Bus has found it challenging to meet this requirement independently.

“Coast Bus has joined the Buscar Sacco. Due to their small fleet number, they can’t have their own SACCO like before. NTSA requires a SACCO to have a minimum of 30 vehicles,” read a statement announcing the merger.

Pulse Live Kenya

Coast Bus, which has been operational for decades, has a long-standing reputation for providing reliable transport services across the country, particularly along the Mombasa-Nairobi route.

However, its limited number of vehicles meant it could not operate its own SACCO in accordance with current regulations.

Buscar on the other hand is a popular transport company in East Africa, renowned for its luxurious long-distance bus services. The company has earned a reputation for passenger comfort, providing a variety of amenities to enhance the travel experience.

Impact of the merger

By joining Buscar Sacco, Coast Bus ensures that it remains compliant with NTSA's regulations and avoids any potential suspension of its services.

