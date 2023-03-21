ADVERTISEMENT
Former KBC presenter Bonnie Musambi lands State House job

Amos Robi

Musambi ran for the Kitui Central MP seat which he lost to Wiper Party candidate Makali Mulu

Bonnie Musambi and President William Ruto
Bonnie Musambi and President William Ruto

President William Ruto has appointed Bonnie Musambi, a former Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) news anchor, as the Director of Coordination at State House under the office of the Spokesperson.

Musambi expressed his gratitude on social media and promised his dedication and loyalty to the President and all Kenyans.

He also thanked former United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party Chairperson Johnson Muthama for his mentorship and unwavering support, stating that he would never let his family, fans, and political supporters down.

"Wow! Just wow! My immeasurable gratitude to God and you Mr. President, for my appointment as DIRECTOR COORDINATION, OFFICE OF STATE HOUSE SPOKESPERSON. I promise my full dedication and loyalty to you and all Kenyans.

"Special thanks to Commissioner Hon. Johnson Nduya Muthama for mentorship and unwavering support. To my family, fans and political supporters, I will never let you down," Musambi wrote.

Bonnie Musambi
Bonnie Musambi

READ: Bonnie Musambi moves to own station after exiting KBC

Musambi resigned from KBC in February 2022 after 14 years of service to contest for the Kitui Central MP race in the August 2022 General Election.

Musambi who was running under a UDA party ticket however Wiper’s Dr Makali Mulu.

After parting ways with the state broadcaster, Musambi set up his radio station, Sangu FM which broadcasts in Kamba.

Musambi now joins the growing list of media personalities who have exited the media space for state jobs.

Others that have left the newsrooms include former Citizen TV political affairs editor Francis Gachuri who left to join the Ministry of Interior, Salim Swaleh who now serves as the director of press service in the office of the prime cabinet secretary and Mike Gitonga who was appointed Secretary State functions.

Besides the national government and ministries, other journalists joined county governments where they hold different positions.

Kennedy Murithi, Francis Gachuri and Mike Gitonga
Kennedy Murithi, Francis Gachuri and Mike Gitonga Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Francis Gachuri, Kennedy Murithi & 6 others who quit media for gov't jobs

Kennedy Mureithi left NTV to join the Tharaka Nithi County government where he serves as the governor's political advisor.

Karen Karimi on the other hand quit her stint at TV47 to join the Kilifi County government while Nick Gitonga Nick ended his stint at Royal Media services to work with Kwale Governor Fatuma Mohamed Achani.

Amos Robi

