200K Kenyans to win rent waivers, cars among other prizes [How to Qualify]

This national consumer promotion aims to strengthen community bonds and reward loyal customers amid economic uncertainties.

Announced in Nairobi on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, the 12-week campaign will run from April through June, offering numerous opportunities for participants to win life-changing prizes.

Bensoul, Ndovu Kuu, Savara and Furthermore during the launch of Tujengane campaign Pulse Live Kenya

Celebrating Togetherness and Resilience

"Tujengane," which embodies the spirit of togetherness and resilience, is set to foster a sense of community and cooperation among Kenyans.

Speaking at the launch, Mark Ocitti, the Managing Director of Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), highlighted the strategic importance of the campaign.

“In these dynamic market conditions, 'Tujengane' represents a pivotal moment for EABL. We're leveraging innovative marketing strategies and consumer-centric initiatives to drive brand engagement and loyalty while offering real value to our customers,” Ocitti explained.

Tujengane Launch Pulse Live Kenya

This initiative not only celebrates the company's commitment to delivering high-quality and safe products but also aims to deepen connections with consumers by rewarding them for their loyalty and trust.

How to Participate and Win

To join the excitement, consumers aged 18 and above with a national ID can purchase any participating EABL spirit brands such as;

Kenya Cane Orijin, Triple Ace Smirnoff Kane Xtra Chrome Gin Chrome Vodka Gilbey’s Captain Morgan

Each bottle contains a unique code that participants must send via SMS to the number 20405 to enter a draw.

Winners can snag a range of impressive prizes throughout the campaign period.

Prizes That Make a Difference

The “Tujengane” campaign is notable not only for its extensive prize list but also for the impact these prizes aim to have on winners and their communities.

The grand prize includes four brand new cars awarded to four lucky winners.

Additionally, three participants will each win Sh1 million, with half of this amount allocated to support a community initiative of the winner's choice.

Joel Kamau, Group Commercial Director at EABL, expressed the company's dedication to making a significant difference: “It's about creating opportunities that can truly transform lives. We're committed to providing tangible benefits that extend beyond mere prizes.”

Joel Kamau (Commercial Director) during the launch Pulse Live Kenya

Other prizes include motorbikes, rent waivers, shopping vouchers, and more, ensuring that over 200,000 winners will benefit from the campaign.

A Campaign Backed by Cultural Resonance

Kennedy Mutula, Marketing Manager - Spirits at EABL, pointed out the cultural elements enhancing the campaign's appeal.

“Our strategic partnerships, especially with the artists behind the Tujengane anthem, amplify our consumer’s values and aspirations. The anthem itself is a powerful message of unity and hope, resonating deeply across our markets,” Mutula noted.

Tujengane Launch Pulse Live Kenya

EABL: A Legacy of Quality and Innovation

East African Breweries PLC, established in 1922, remains at the forefront of the beverage industry in the region, with a vast portfolio of local and international brands.

The company is deeply entrenched in Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania, with its products reaching beyond to over ten other countries.

The “Tujengane” campaign by EABL not only highlights the company’s innovative approach to engaging with its consumer base but also underscores its commitment to societal welfare and community development.