ADVERTISEMENT
'Kaskie Vibaya' singer Fathermoh signs lucrative deal with KBL

Denis Mwangi

Fathermoh: I’m excited for this collaboration with a brand that values artistry and giving support to the Kenyan musicians.

Gengetone hitmaker Moses Otieno alias Fathermoh
Gengetone hitmaker Moses Otieno alias Fathermoh

Gengetone hitmaker Moses Otieno alias Fathermoh has signed a lucrative deal with Kenya Breweries Limited.

The Kaskie Vibaya hitmaker was unveiled as the newest addition to the list of brand ambassadors for Chrome’s Street Filosofia campaign.

The campaign is a celebration of urban Kenyan culture and a clarion call for Kenyans to be proud of their unique backgrounds.

The former Mbuzi Gang member joins a group of A-list artists currently working with the brand including Bensoul and Nviiri the Storyteller.

Speaking on the partnership, Chrome Trademark Brand Manager, Lilian Mbugua said she was excited over Fathermoh joining the brand’s growing troupe of Kenyan artists and personalities.

The partnership was announced during the Thika Town edition of Sherehe Mtaani, which was a night of non-stop entertainment, with a lineup that featured some of the hottest names in the Kenyan music scene.

Some of the artists who performed included Ndovu Kuu, Ssaru, Breeder LW and Nviiri.

Fathermoh (Left) poses with Chrome Trademark Brand Manager LilianMbugua and performing artiste Ndovu Kuu (Right) at his unveil event.
Fathermoh (Left) poses with Chrome Trademark Brand Manager LilianMbugua and performing artiste Ndovu Kuu (Right) at his unveil event. Fathermoh (Left) poses with Chrome Trademark Brand Manager LilianMbugua and performing artiste Ndovu Kuu (Right) at his unveil event. Pulse Live Kenya

“It was an electrifying atmosphere filled with good vibes and great music. Chrome's partnership with Fathermoh is set to bring a new level of excitement to the Chrome brand universe.

“It is also a statement of our commitment to staying ahead of the curve and embracing emerging trends in Kenyan culture. With each Sherehe Mtaani event, we continue to solidify our position as a leader in the mainstream spirits market,” she said.

On his part, the artist Fathermoh mentioned said, “I’m excited for this collaboration with a brand that values artistry and giving support to the Kenyan musicians and the culture that drives our art’s subject matter.”

READ: 'Kaskie Vibaya' singer Fathermoh reveals why he left Mbuzi Gang

He expressed confidence that the partnership will help the industry grow, and give young musicians, producers, sound engineers the right spotlight to showcase their talent and progress the industry.

The announcement comes in the wake of the recently concluded Tusker Fest month-long party circuit that saw Kenyans entertained by the popular rap trio Wakadinali who toured five cities in the month of April putting on musical spectacles for fans across the county.

Gengetone hitmaker Moses Otieno alias Fathermoh
Gengetone hitmaker Moses Otieno alias Fathermoh Gengetone hitmaker Moses Otieno alias Fathermoh Pulse Live Kenya
