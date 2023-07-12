The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

CS Chirchir’s Dubai trip yields deal for cheaper fuel in Kenya

Amos Robi

The deal will cushion Kenyans from the current high fuel prices which have also shot the cost of living up

Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir
Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir

Kenyans are set to enjoy cheaper fuel prices after a deal inked by Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir during a trip to Dubai.

Recommended articles

During the trip, Chirchir successfully negotiated a deal with three major Gulf oil companies to lower the cost of fuel supplied on credit, aiming to shield consumers from missing out on the global decline in fuel prices.

Chirchir however did not disclose the specific new premiums that would be charged for the remaining duration of the contract.

The state-backed deal, signed in April with Saudi Aramco, Emirates National Oil Corporation (Enoc), and Abu Dhabi National Oil Corporation Global Trading (Adnoc), was intended to alleviate pressure on foreign exchange demand and support the struggling shilling by deferring payments for six months.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, it allowed local companies to make payments to the three fuel importers in the local currency.

A pump attendant fills the tank of a car at a petrol station in September 4, 2018 in Nairobi as a 16 per cent VAT on petroleum products was decided and fuel distributors refused to collect stocks from depots. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
A pump attendant fills the tank of a car at a petrol station in September 4, 2018 in Nairobi as a 16 per cent VAT on petroleum products was decided and fuel distributors refused to collect stocks from depots. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 30 Saudi companies worth Sh140 trillion plan investments in Kenya

Addressing the Parliamentary Committee on Energy, Chirchir said the suppliers were willing to bring down the premiums to allow Kenya to get competitive.

"We were fairly successful in pushing for the reduction of the freight and premium, and we will see improvement going forward," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the decline in global crude prices, which reached $75 per barrel this month, Kenya has been unable to benefit from the drop due to the fixed contract signed under the credit fuel import deal.

Chirchir did not confirm whether the new premiums would be reflected in the upcoming fuel price announcement.

As part of the negotiations, Saudi Aramco, Enoc, and Adnoc also agreed to remove the confirmation charge on letters of credit, which had increased the financing burden on the Kenyan government.

File image of boda boda operators queueing for fuel at a petrol station
File image of boda boda operators queueing for fuel at a petrol station Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kimani Ichung'wah defends VAT increase on fuel with comparison to Uganda & Tanzania

ADVERTISEMENT

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) is expected to announce new fuel prices for the month of July on Friday 14.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

CS Chirchir’s Dubai trip yields deal for cheaper fuel in Kenya

CS Chirchir’s Dubai trip yields deal for cheaper fuel in Kenya

Apple is set to change its pricing system in Nigeria, Tanzania, and Egypt

Apple is set to change its pricing system in Nigeria, Tanzania, and Egypt

Zimbabwe's lithium market expands with Chinese investment worth $1 billion

Zimbabwe's lithium market expands with Chinese investment worth $1 billion

How much you will spend shooting music videos & preaching at renovated Uhuru Park

How much you will spend shooting music videos & preaching at renovated Uhuru Park

See the billion-dollar sectors that profited investors in Kenya the most in 2023 so far

See the billion-dollar sectors that profited investors in Kenya the most in 2023 so far

Africa’s first woman in space Sara Sabry highlights Africa’s need for space exploration

Africa’s first woman in space Sara Sabry highlights Africa’s need for space exploration

Forbes Africa owners honour James Mwangi's 19-year success as Equity CEO

Forbes Africa owners honour James Mwangi's 19-year success as Equity CEO

Nigeria’s 3rd richest man Mike Adenuga has lost almost half of his wealth, here’s why

Nigeria’s 3rd richest man Mike Adenuga has lost almost half of his wealth, here’s why

Egypt faces economic meltdown as it records its highest-ever inflation rate since 1958

Egypt faces economic meltdown as it records its highest-ever inflation rate since 1958

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Naivas supermarket branch

Billions Naivas founders will pocket to relinquish majority shareholding

Richard Turere

Kenyan inventor Richard Turere wins Sh3M in global invention competition

Renovated Uhuru Park

How much you will spend shooting music videos & preaching at renovated Uhuru Park

Meta looks to target Twitter with a rival app called threads [The Economic Times]

Threads, Meta's rival to Twitter, surpasses 10 million users within few hours