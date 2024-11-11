GOtv packages, prices, how to upgrade or downgrade bouquets

GOtv is among Kenya’s top television providers, offering a variety of packages that cater to every viewer’s needs, from affordable options to premium entertainment.

With channel lineups that include local favourites, international movies, live sports, and children’s programming, GOtv ensures there’s something for everyone in the family.

Owned by MultiChoice, GOtv has grown in popularity for its reliable service and flexible subscription options that suit different budgets.

Here are the GOtv packages, their prices, and what you can expect to watch in 2024.

GOtv Kenya packages and prices

GOtv Kenya offers six subscription packages, each with a unique lineup of channels tailored to different entertainment needs:

GOtv Lite – Sh240 per month, Sh600 per quarter, or Sh1,400 per year

GOtv Value – Sh669 per month

GOtv Plus – Sh999 per month

GOtv Max – Sh1,599 per month

GOtv Supa – Sh2,099 per month

GOtv Supa+ – Sh3,000 per month

Man watching TV at home Pulse Live Kenya

Channel highlights by package

Here’s a closer look at the channels included in each GOtv package:

GOtv Lite: With over 20 channels, including locals like KBC, NTV, KTN, and Citizen TV, this package is ideal for basic entertainment needs. It’s available in monthly, quarterly, and annual plans.

GOtv Value: At Sh669, GOtv Value offers 35+ channels, including SuperSport Blitz and Select 2, along with M-Net Epic for movies and BBC News for current events.

GOtv Plus: This package delivers 45+ channels for Sh999 per month. You’ll find sports channels like SuperSport Select 2 and Football, plus movie channels like M-Net Epic and CNN for news.

GOtv Max: For Sh1,599, GOtv Max offers over 60 channels, including six sports channels with ESPN and SuperSport La Liga, making it ideal for sports enthusiasts. Movie lovers can enjoy channels like TNT and Movie Room.

GOtv Supa: At Sh2,099, GOtv Supa provides 70+ channels, adding WWE for wrestling fans and channels like MTV Base and Trace Gospel for music lovers.

GOtv Supa+: The premium GOtv Supa+ package, priced at Sh3,000, features 75+ channels, including exclusive access to SuperSport English Premier League (Channel 66) for EPL matches. It also includes Nat Geo Wild, National Geographic, and Studio Universal.

How to upgrade or downgrade GOtv packages