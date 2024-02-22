The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Showmax applied 3 strategies to surpass Netflix subscribers in Africa

Miriam Mwende

Showmax has made headlines with a quoted 2.1 million subscribers in Africa against Netflix's 1.8 million, here's how the MultiChoice company outdid Netflix.

MultiChoice Group CEO Calvo Mawela and Netflix Co-founder & majority shareholder Reed Hastings
MultiChoice Group CEO Calvo Mawela and Netflix Co-founder & majority shareholder Reed Hastings

In the digital age, Africa has become a battleground for streaming giants, each vying for the attention and loyalty of the continent's burgeoning viewer base.

Recommended articles

This competition has led to an intriguing clash of strategies between Showmax, a platform that has tailored its approach to cater specifically to African audiences, and Netflix, a global behemoth with a one-size-fits-all strategy that still manages to resonate across diverse markets.

In this exploration, we delve into how these contrasting approaches are influencing viewer preferences, shaping the entertainment landscape, and accelerating the shift away from traditional TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

Showmax, owned by MultiChoice – the South African company behind DStv – has carved a niche for itself by focusing on local content and offering flexible subscription plans that cater to the diverse economic realities across Africa.

This hyper-local strategy is evident in its investment in original African productions, such as 'Crime and Justice' in Kenya and 'The Wife' in South Africa, which have garnered significant viewership.

Furthermore, Showmax offers mobile-only subscription options at reduced prices, acknowledging the predominant mode of internet access across the continent.

Sarh Hassan on 'Crime and Justice'
Sarh Hassan on 'Crime and Justice' Sarh Hassan on 'Crime and Justice' Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mumbi Maina, Charles Ouda join cast of 'Crime and Justice' in Season 2

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix, on the other hand, entered the African market with its global strategy, offering a vast library of international content alongside a growing list of African originals like 'Queen Sono' and 'Blood & Water'.

While Netflix's subscription rates are generally higher than Showmax's, its brand strength and the allure of global hits have ensured a competitive edge.

Netflix has also made strides in accommodating the African audience by introducing mobile-only plans in select markets, recognising the mobile-first nature of the continent's digital landscape.

Netflix Blood and Water
Netflix Blood and Water BI Africa

READ: 'Queen Sono': 5 great things Netflix’s 1st original African series got right

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest statistics highlight a fiercely competitive market.

According to recent reports, by the end of 2023, Showmax led in subscriber numbers across Africa at 2.1 million, but Netflix was not far behind at 1.8 million, showing a strong preference for platforms that offer local content and flexible pricing models.

This competition reflects a broader trend of viewer migration from traditional TV to digital streaming, driven by the desire for on-demand, diverse, and accessible content.

ADVERTISEMENT

The transition from traditional TV to streaming services in Africa is significantly influenced by internet access and digital literacy.

With internet penetration rates steadily climbing across the continent, thanks to the expansion of mobile broadband networks and the decreasing cost of data, more Africans than ever before have access to streaming services.

This digital revolution is accompanied by a growing emphasis on digital literacy, enabling consumers to navigate the complexities of streaming platforms effectively.

However, the digital divide remains a challenge. In regions with limited internet access or where data costs are still prohibitively high, streaming services struggle to gain traction.

Both Showmax and Netflix are addressing this challenge by optimising their services for lower bandwidths and offering downloadable content for offline viewing, making digital streaming more accessible to a wider audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

As streaming services continue to evolve, their success in Africa will increasingly depend on their ability to navigate the continent's diverse economic realities, invest in local content, and make streaming accessible to as wide an audience as possible.

The rise of digital streaming in Africa is not just a testament to the changing preferences of African viewers but also highlights the crucial role of internet access and digital literacy in shaping the future of entertainment on the continent.

This content was generated by an AI model and verified by the author.

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Okello Max addresses fan's criticism of his collabo with Nadia Mukami & Prince Indah

Okello Max addresses fan's criticism of his collabo with Nadia Mukami & Prince Indah

Minne Cayy speaks on relationship with stepdaughter & hubby's baby mama

Minne Cayy speaks on relationship with stepdaughter & hubby's baby mama

Showmax applied 3 strategies to surpass Netflix subscribers in Africa

Showmax applied 3 strategies to surpass Netflix subscribers in Africa

'Single Kiasi' cast discuss how actors de-role after playing a character [Video]

'Single Kiasi' cast discuss how actors de-role after playing a character [Video]

Octopizzo's brother throws subtle jab at Shaffie Weru, Khaligraph & Otile's shoe game

Octopizzo's brother throws subtle jab at Shaffie Weru, Khaligraph & Otile's shoe game

Nairobi to observe Black History Month with screening of 'The Sleeping Negro' film

Nairobi to observe Black History Month with screening of 'The Sleeping Negro' film

Preacher behind viral exorcism video defends actions

Preacher behind viral exorcism video defends actions

Mulamwah finally moves out of his Sh9K bedsitter & relocates family to new home

Mulamwah finally moves out of his Sh9K bedsitter & relocates family to new home

Malia Obama made her directorial debut at Sundance with a short film 'The Heart'

Malia Obama made her directorial debut at Sundance with a short film 'The Heart'

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'Single Kiasi' cast members Minne Kariuki and Faith Kibathi on the Pulse Let's Talk set with presenter Muthoni Irungu on February 22, 2024

'Single Kiasi' cast discuss how actors de-role after playing a character [Video]

MultiChoice Group CEO Calvo Mawela and Netflix Co-founder & majority shareholder Reed Hastings

Showmax applied 3 strategies to surpass Netflix subscribers in Africa

Poster for the 2024 biopic, Bob Marley: One Love

5 things to know about the new Bob Marley movie

Malia Ann Obama attends the 'The Heart' premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Prospector Square Theatre on January 18, 2024. [Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]

Malia Obama made her directorial debut at Sundance with a short film 'The Heart'