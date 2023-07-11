How much you will spend shooting music videos & preaching at renovated Uhuru Park

The bill was presented in the assembly by the Finance and Planning CEC Charles Kerich who says the city county is looking to push its revenue collection target up in the next financial year.

Besides creatives, preachers in the park will part with Sh1,000 per hour while shooting commercials in the park will cost Sh10,000 per hour.

The same rates will apply for Central Park while at Jevanjee Gardens, music concerts will cost you Sh5,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

For those looking to engage in vending at the parks an annual fee of Sh4,000 will be required as well as Sh5,000 trade licensing fee.

Charitable groups looking to use the parks will pay Sh3,000 hourly if the law is passed.

The park has been under renovation for over two years with new structures in place ahead of the opening.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

New features that will be at Uhuru Park

The new park has a modern garden with waterfronts. The 12.9-hectare park also boasts of manicured lawns, maintained trees, enhanced walkways, and green spaces.

Lilies pond at the park has been turned into an aquarium named Uhuru Aquascape.

Larger artificial lake that has been in existence since 1969 has been transformed into a major waterfront with a Swahili restaurant.

There is also an outdoor amphitheater fitted with an audiovisual screen, a Nyatiti-shaped events garden, as well as a children’s play area with bouncing castles and merry-go-rounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

It houses a monument to honour health workers, who lost their lives battling the Coronavirus pandemic.

Pulse Live Kenya

The iconic Nyayo statue and Mau Mau freedom fighters monuments will be maintained at the park.